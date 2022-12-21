ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqQjZ_0jqIoW6i00

Early National Signing Day has wrapped up for Palm Beach County.

Benjamin hosted the area's last ceremony of the day and saw four-star wide receiver commit Micah Mays put pen to paper on his longstanding commitment to Wake Forest. Next, an uncommitted three-star athlete Darrell Sweeting decide to take his talents to Temple.

Sweeting was previously committed to University of South Florida but withdrew his verbal two days before the big day on Dec. 21 due to his recruitment "not being honored. " He thanked former USF coach Jeff Scott and his staff without going into depth about the circumstances.

On the flip side, Mays' recruitment journey has been a bit steadier.

All-County Football Meet the Post's 2022 All-County football offense selections!

Coaching Turnover Palm Beach Lakes football coach Cedric Jones resigns after 'polarizing' first season

More Preps Meet the Post's Athlete of the Week winner Valeria Schiavo of Olympic Heights

Following a breakout junior season on the football field, Mays seamlessly transitioned into the spring to become a decorated track and field champion, winning two individual gold medals and nabbing a third-place finish at state.

Before he knew it, he had a pile of Power 5 offers,

After an official visit in June, Mays ultimately landed on Wake Forest, committing to the Demon Deacons in August. The speedy wideout took another unofficial visit in September and was "100 percent committed" to the Black and Gold as of the Bucs' region semifinal appearance against Cardinal Newman.

Before his trip to Texas to compete in the U.S. Army Bowl, Mays made an early December trip for an official visit to N.C. State two days after Wake Forest coaches Dave Clawson and Kevin Higgins paid him a visit.

Mays also took unofficial visits to Miami and Florida State in November.

Palm Beach County players who put pen to paper

Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9Jdm_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Rutgers University

Jacob Cashion, Saint Andrew's

Signed with Stetson University

Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman

Signed with Illinois State University

Jacorris Foreman, Pahokee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9BCi_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Tennessee State University

Maverick Gracio, Cardinal Newman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r63Mv_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with University of Pittsburgh

Ahmad Haston, Palm Beach Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYcjL_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with University of Massachusetts

Kerrington Lee, Dwyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAhgO_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Wake Forest University

Joshua Lewis, Boynton Beach

Signed with Allen University

Tony Martin, Pahokee

Signed with Western Michigan University

Micah Mays, Benjamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NthPW_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Wake Forest University

Luby Maurice Jr., Palm Beach Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkAnQ_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Florida International University

Kyle McNeal, Dwyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ae1AN_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Florida International University

Parker Poloskey, Olympic Heights

Signed with Army

Will Prichard, Santaluces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcpTe_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Arkansas State University

Darrell Sweeting, Benjamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QglA_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Temple

Javorian Wimberly, Palm Beach Central

Signed with University of Central Michigan

Jackson Worley, King's Academy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAZ6H_0jqIoW6i00

Signed with Troy University

Bill Young, Saint Andrew's

Signed with Army

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day

As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

2022 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduate Michelle Berndt Wins National Championship in College

In her first season playing college soccer at Johns Hopkins University, Marjory Stoneman Douglas grad Michelle Berndt won a National Championship. Michelle, who resides at Heron Preserve in Parkland, missed parts of the season with an injury but still managed to contribute throughout the year. Her team went 23-0-2 this year and recorded six wins in the NCAA tournament. In those games, Johns Hopkins outscored their opponents 20-3 and capped it off by beating Case Western 2-1 in the Championship Game for the team’s first National Championship in School history.
PARKLAND, FL
thecomeback.com

Legendary golfer sues son and grandson

Legendary golfer Gary Player has “reluctantly” decided to sue his son and grandson over memorabilia that he says they have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to him. The three-time Masters’ winner filed a lawsuit in May in Palm Beach County...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Appoints Four New Members, and Re-Appoints Two Current Members to the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 22, 2022: Governor DeSantis has appointed four new members, and re-appointed two current members to the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees. The four new board appointees are Vicki Davis, Christa Luna, Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, and Joseph “Brantley” Schirard Jr. to the Indian...
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free live jazz in Riviera Beach

Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy