Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period
Early National Signing Day has wrapped up for Palm Beach County.
Benjamin hosted the area's last ceremony of the day and saw four-star wide receiver commit Micah Mays put pen to paper on his longstanding commitment to Wake Forest. Next, an uncommitted three-star athlete Darrell Sweeting decide to take his talents to Temple.
Sweeting was previously committed to University of South Florida but withdrew his verbal two days before the big day on Dec. 21 due to his recruitment "not being honored. " He thanked former USF coach Jeff Scott and his staff without going into depth about the circumstances.
On the flip side, Mays' recruitment journey has been a bit steadier.
Following a breakout junior season on the football field, Mays seamlessly transitioned into the spring to become a decorated track and field champion, winning two individual gold medals and nabbing a third-place finish at state.
Before he knew it, he had a pile of Power 5 offers,
After an official visit in June, Mays ultimately landed on Wake Forest, committing to the Demon Deacons in August. The speedy wideout took another unofficial visit in September and was "100 percent committed" to the Black and Gold as of the Bucs' region semifinal appearance against Cardinal Newman.
Before his trip to Texas to compete in the U.S. Army Bowl, Mays made an early December trip for an official visit to N.C. State two days after Wake Forest coaches Dave Clawson and Kevin Higgins paid him a visit.
Mays also took unofficial visits to Miami and Florida State in November.
Palm Beach County players who put pen to paper
Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee
Signed with Rutgers University
Jacob Cashion, Saint Andrew's
Signed with Stetson University
Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman
Signed with Illinois State University
Jacorris Foreman, Pahokee
Signed with Tennessee State University
Maverick Gracio, Cardinal Newman
Signed with University of Pittsburgh
Ahmad Haston, Palm Beach Central
Signed with University of Massachusetts
Kerrington Lee, Dwyer
Signed with Wake Forest University
Joshua Lewis, Boynton Beach
Signed with Allen University
Tony Martin, Pahokee
Signed with Western Michigan University
Micah Mays, Benjamin
Signed with Wake Forest University
Luby Maurice Jr., Palm Beach Central
Signed with Florida International University
Kyle McNeal, Dwyer
Signed with Florida International University
Parker Poloskey, Olympic Heights
Signed with Army
Will Prichard, Santaluces
Signed with Arkansas State University
Darrell Sweeting, Benjamin
Signed with Temple
Javorian Wimberly, Palm Beach Central
Signed with University of Central Michigan
Jackson Worley, King's Academy
Signed with Troy University
Bill Young, Saint Andrew's
Signed with Army
