ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Visit these 4 national parks in Northern California, Oregon with 1 park pass

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDPHa_0jqIoQoM00

People who buy an annual pass at one of four national parks in Northern California and Southern Oregon can use it to visit all four parks in 2023.

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument agreed to honor each other’s annual passes, according to the National Parks Service.

We want to provide “access to these national treasures to as many people as we can," Lassen Volcanic National Park’s Chief of Interpretation, Education and Volunteers Kevin Sweeney said.

Starting Jan. 1, Whiskeytown's annual pass ($55) gives holders access to the other three parks, Supervisory Interpretive Park Ranger Scott Einberger said. Sharing passes "makes sense" because the parks already collaborate on programs and share some employees.

It makes geographic sense, too, said Visitor Services Manager Marc Blackburn at Lava Beds and Tule Lake National Monuments. The parks are within several hours’ drive of each other. Park staff hope sharing passes will encourage people visiting one park to make the drive to one or more others.

He also hopes it will encourage pass holders to play year round, Sweeney said. “Most (people) think of visiting national parks as a summer activity. We’d like to encourage visitors to experience their parks in the less-visited winter/spring seasons.”

Getting a multi-park deal may further push up attendance at parks that experienced hard knocks over the past few years.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions kept guests away in 2020 and 2021. Wildfires ― including the massive Dixie Fire in Lassen in 2021 and the Caldwell Fire in Lava Beds in 2020 ― destroyed large sections of parks and devastated nearby communities at the height of their annual tourist seasons.

Guest numbers climbed in 2022 after a tough 2021 season for Whiskeytown and Lassen.

Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in late 2021 and a calm fire season likely helped boost Whiskeytown’s popularity in 2022. Park attendance reached “well over one million” people, Einberger said, a 25% increase over 2021.

Some guests returned to Lassen this year after attendance took a hit in 2021 due to Dixie Fire smoke and closures, Sweeney said. The park averaged 400,000 and 500,000 guests annually since 2017.

Not all parks saw guests numbers go up this year.

Visits to Lava Beds dropped, possibly due to gas prices and inflation, Blackburn said. That's after a disappointing 2021, when park visits dropped to 103,000; down from 109,000 in 2019 and 111,000 in 2020.

But he's optimistic about the future. "My feeling for 2023 is that it (visits) will be high," Blackburn said.

The pass collaboration is part of a larger trend to get people to visit their national parks, Sweeney said. “Other parks have similar arrangements throughout the country.”

The National Parks Service sells a multi-park pass that gives holders access to more than 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges, forests, monuments and other sites. Cost is $80. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3HNq1Pu.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter@RS_JSkropanic and onFacebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work,please subscribe today. Thank you.

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

Despite Snowpack Oregon Remains Dry

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Drought monitor, only 9% of Oregon is where it should be for soil moisture numbers for this time of year. And of that 91% that’s dry, the driest conditions are found in the central part of the state, with a large portion of Crook County under a Exceptional Drought designation. While snowpacks across the state are well above normal for this time of year, Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill says reservoirs outside the Willamette Valley remain very low.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Looking for a Place to Hike This Winter That Won’t Kill You?

Everybody loves hiking in Oregon during the summer. Literally everybody. If you’ve been on a trail lately, you know that everyone, along with their dog, cat and cousins, is out there making a day of it. But if you have the proper attitude and gear, hiking in winter can deliver you into the warm—OK, chilly—embrace of a forest without the crowds.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

OCEAN COMMERCIAL DUNGENESS CRAB SEASON OPENING DELAY CONTINUES

The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season remains closed until at least January 15, 2023. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said round three of pre-season testing shows crabs still remain too low in meat yield on the southern and northern coasts. Elevated domoic acid is still detected in some crab viscera.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Winter storm approaches Central Oregon ahead of busy holiday weekend

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast through Thursday night across Central Oregon. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Friday morning with temperatures sitting in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values will be below zero. Snow moves into Central Oregon Thursday afternoon and chances for showers linger overnight.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Central Oregon plumbers have tips to avoid winter frozen, burst pipe woes

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked Wednesday with two Central Oregon plumbers who say it's their busiest time of year, and offered some tips to avoid trouble. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird

Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
OREGON STATE
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy