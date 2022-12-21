FLP donates $20,000 to Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation

Florida Power and Light has donated $20,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation Teacher Grant Program during a presentation at Meigs Middle School on Dec. 16. The donation will help support grants for teachers in grades K-12.

“We are grateful for the strong community partnership with FPL, and it means a great deal to our teachers who are pursuing meaningful programs in their classrooms to engage students and enhance learning,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

Since its establishment in 1995, the not-for-profit OPSF has been dedicated to enriching educational programs. These include teacher grants, student scholars in the Take Stock in Children Program, community educational initiatives, and student and teacher recognition awards.

“At FPL, we are committed to making the communities we serve an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Bernard Johnson, FPL regional external affairs manager. “One of the ways that we do this is by investing in the important work that our educational partners do to support teachers and students.”