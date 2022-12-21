ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

FLP donates $20,000 to Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCyNo_0jqIoPvd00

Florida Power and Light has donated $20,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation Teacher Grant Program during a presentation at Meigs Middle School on Dec. 16. The donation will help support grants for teachers in grades K-12.

“We are grateful for the strong community partnership with FPL, and it means a great deal to our teachers who are pursuing meaningful programs in their classrooms to engage students and enhance learning,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

In case you missed it:Fort Walton Beach to bid on old school district office complex on Lowery Place

Since its establishment in 1995, the not-for-profit OPSF has been dedicated to enriching educational programs. These include teacher grants, student scholars in the Take Stock in Children Program, community educational initiatives, and student and teacher recognition awards.

“At FPL, we are committed to making the communities we serve an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Bernard Johnson, FPL regional external affairs manager. “One of the ways that we do this is by investing in the important work that our educational partners do to support teachers and students.”

Comments / 2

Related
getthecoast.com

New multi-purpose buildings being constructed across Okaloosa high schools

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Get The Coast toured the new multi-purpose building that’s being constructed at Fort Walton Beach High School with Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Principal John Spolski. These multi-purpose buildings are being constructed at high schools across the district, with 19 total projects happening across 15...
WKRG News 5

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21. “Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola officers spread holiday cheer to kids in the community

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department put smiles on the faces of over 20 families in the community Wednesday. The department provided families, that may be in need of some extra help, with Christmas presents at their 15th annual Christmas party. “We’re able to do this for families that officers have met over the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 12-23-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL BE OPEN FROM 6 AM until 6 PM FRIDAY DEC 23 UNTIL MONDAY DEC 26.OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM. The county restrooms and WJ restrooms will be close Thursday- Sunday because they had to be weatherized which is the reason for portable restrooms. There will be no running water on pier Thursday-Sunday. All operations resume as normal on Monday, Dec. 26.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire

On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy