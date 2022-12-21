Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power but, far less than earlier this morning. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 households without power.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO