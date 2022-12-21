Read full article on original website
Related
State approves Santa’s reindeer for flight
HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian announced Santa’s reindeer have been approved for take-off. The reindeer, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received approval to fly from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows […]
abc27.com
Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
Snow and cold; open restaurants; mom’s surprise: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. High: 44; Low: 10. Rain and snow today; dangerously cold this weekend. The best gift: The mom of four students at Milton Hershey School surprised them yesterday, returning early from a 10-month deployment with the U.S. Army. She was scheduled to be back Jan. 15, but a change in plans gave the family an early gift.
local21news.com
PPL opens warming centers throughout parts of Central PA on Saturday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to PPL Electric company, there will be 12 warming centers that they will have open for Saturday so that many can battle the freezing cold. These centers will offer heat, outlets for charging devices (charging blocks and cords will not be provided), hot...
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
local21news.com
Homeless panhandler shown amazing act of kindness by NLCR Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A reported trespassing at Sheetz turned into a holiday surprise as two Lancaster County officers showed a homeless man a kindness that will not be soon forgotten. According to officials, two policemen of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) had been dispatched...
local21news.com
Temporary pop up shelter announced in Lancaster County as temperatures plummet
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster County Food Hub has announced it will be hosting a Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Homeless Coalition pop up emergency shelter during the extreme weather conditions. According to officials, in responding to the extreme weather CODE BLUE that is expected this weekend, the...
Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
uncoveringpa.com
7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 22: Cases increase ahead of holiday weekend
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, there were 14,384 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 20. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.
Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power but, far less than earlier this morning. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 households without power.
Pennsylvania’s favorite Christmas book is this, finds study
“A Visit from St. Nicholas.” “A Christmas Carol.” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. There are many a Christmas book out there, and — out of them all — one is the most beloved by Pennsylvanians. SIMILAR STORIES: The Belsnickel: Pennsylvania Dutch Yuletide arbiter of...
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
Extravagant Christmas light show blinks brightly in central Pa. neighborhood
Aidan Carrigan wires his family’s Lower Paxton Township home with 50,000-plus blinking bulbs, dozens of Christmas figures and oodles of ornaments -- then sets it all to a playlist of favorite yuletide tunes. But all these high-wattage holiday decorations aren’t what sets his own heart aglow.
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
local21news.com
A matter of life or death: providing shelter for the homeless during frigid temperatures
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With temperatures sinking well below freezing this holiday weekend, the cold can be deadly for those without a home to hunker down in. Homeless advocates are stressing those living on the streets to seek shelter to escape these harsh conditions. While many of the...
Comments / 1