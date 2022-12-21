Small addition to Colorado Springs' Corral Bluffs being considered

A scenic vista of Corral Bluffs, outside Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs parks officials are eyeing a small addition to Corral Bluffs Open Space east of the city.

The 5.74 acres are an inholding of the colorful landscape that for decades has been off-limits while research of its rich paleontology continues and the parks department adds property to the public trust. Since it began collecting sales tax portions for land acquisition in 1997, the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program has grown Corral Bluffs to more than 700 acres.

The latest 5.74 acres under consideration have been on the radar since 2010. That's when the city agreed to a right of first refusal with the landowner, who had enjoyed income by leasing the parcel for Verizon Wireless to operate a cell tower. Now the chance for purchase has come up; the TOPS working committee was recently presented with a proposal to buy the land for $195,000.

"The great thing is this particular 5.7 acres produces revenue that would come back to the TOPS program," said parks director Britt Haley.

That's at least under the current terms with Verizon. The company would pay the city about $1,200 a month to rent the property for access to the cell tower. If the contract is terminated by either party, the company must remove equipment and restore the land, according to the proposal to the TOPS committee.

Haley said the plan is to present next to the parks board for approval in January. That vote would be followed by City Council later.