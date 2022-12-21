ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Small addition to Colorado Springs' Corral Bluffs being considered

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KST5L_0jqIo7N200
A scenic vista of Corral Bluffs, outside Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs parks officials are eyeing a small addition to Corral Bluffs Open Space east of the city.

The 5.74 acres are an inholding of the colorful landscape that for decades has been off-limits while research of its rich paleontology continues and the parks department adds property to the public trust. Since it began collecting sales tax portions for land acquisition in 1997, the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program has grown Corral Bluffs to more than 700 acres.

The latest 5.74 acres under consideration have been on the radar since 2010. That's when the city agreed to a right of first refusal with the landowner, who had enjoyed income by leasing the parcel for Verizon Wireless to operate a cell tower. Now the chance for purchase has come up; the TOPS working committee was recently presented with a proposal to buy the land for $195,000.

"The great thing is this particular 5.7 acres produces revenue that would come back to the TOPS program," said parks director Britt Haley.

That's at least under the current terms with Verizon. The company would pay the city about $1,200 a month to rent the property for access to the cell tower. If the contract is terminated by either party, the company must remove equipment and restore the land, according to the proposal to the TOPS committee.

Haley said the plan is to present next to the parks board for approval in January. That vote would be followed by City Council later.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

CSFD on scene of fire at Fountain Springs Apartments

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday evening on Dec. 25. CSFD is responding to the Fountain Springs Apartments located at 4525 Fountain Springs Grove on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters reported light smoke in the affected unit and smoldering clothes in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Looking ahead to priorities across Colorado Springs outdoors in 2023

Approaching the new year, Colorado Springs officials and advocates are looking ahead to significant developments across the region's outdoors. The city's parks director, Britt Haley, hinted at an "item of great interest" in the first week of 2023. She said that would regard Corral Bluffs Open Space and come up at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee. That's the board reviewing business of the city program using sales tax revenues to acquire land for recreation and conservation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Possible explosive device found near business in Colorado

Update 2:04 PM: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has rendered the device safe. They report that there is no known threat to the public continuing. No further information has been made available. Officials from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid Air Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, as crews investigate a potential explosive device that was found near a business. The office alerted the...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

2 critically injured in ATV crash on Barnes Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of an off-roading crash Sunday afternoon on Dec. 25. CSFD says the crash involved an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. Two riders were critically injured and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

7 weekend things to do in Colorado Springs and beyond: Drive-through holiday lights, Great Outdoor Adventures, NORAD Tracks Santa, Mueller hike

Take a Christmas Carol Ride in the mountains, a winter ride in an off-road Polaris UTV or Jeep Gladiator with Great Outdoors Adventures at the private trailhead in Woodland Park and Westcreek. Reserve a self-guided or guided tour, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (719) 686-6816, goadventures.org. THURSDAY-SATURDAY. Enjoy holiday fun skating downtown...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy