Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum's Status For Pacers-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have their best player available, as All-Star Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (personal) not on injury report for Wednesday."

The former Duke star missed Sunday's 95-92 loss to the Orlando Magic.

In 29 games, he is averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played to start the 2022-23 season, he appears to be on his way to making his fourth straight NBA All-Star Game.

The Celtics have also been one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are only a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Celtics have gone 11-4 in 15 games.

Tatum is in his sixth season in the NBA and has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times (last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals).

As for the Pacers, they are in a slump after getting off to a good start to the season.

They are 15-16 in 31 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 3-7, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 6-9 in 15 games away from Indianapolis.

