ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
11Alive

Warming shelter opens for women and children in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta opened a third warming center n Christmas Eve to provide shelter for women and children during the current period of frigid weather. Thomasville Recreation Center, located at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. SE, is open from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for those in need.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need. This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays. Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
thesource.com

The State of Georgia Names Declares Dec. 21 ’21 Savage Day’

21 Savage was recognized as an exceptional citizen by the state of Georgia for his ongoing humanitarian activities in the community and nationwide through his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative. He was recognized with a proclamation declaring Dec. 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

East Point continues push to replace Atlanta Medical Center South ER

South metro officials are ramping up efforts to replace Atlanta Medical Center South, which was the only full-service Fulton County emergency department south of I-20. Wellstar Health System closed the East Point hospital last spring. Since then, city officials have been looking at how to bring in a new hospital...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy