Warming shelter opens for women and children in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta opened a third warming center n Christmas Eve to provide shelter for women and children during the current period of frigid weather. Thomasville Recreation Center, located at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. SE, is open from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for those in need.
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need. This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays. Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during...
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
Community helps family of 12-year-old killed in Atlanta shooting during holidays
ATLANTA — Following the deadly Midtown shooting, community members gathered to help one family mourn the loss of Zyion Charles. The 12-year-old was shot and killed Thanksgiving weekend during a dispute among teens. Cameron Jackson, 15, was the second child killed in the shooting. A charitable app has helped...
thesource.com
The State of Georgia Names Declares Dec. 21 ’21 Savage Day’
21 Savage was recognized as an exceptional citizen by the state of Georgia for his ongoing humanitarian activities in the community and nationwide through his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative. He was recognized with a proclamation declaring Dec. 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of...
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, pol...
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex
A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said....
saportareport.com
DeKalb parkland owner demolishes park entrance after protester arrests
The owner of DeKalb County parkland he obtained in a controversial land swap has demolished a park entrance and taken down trees in the wake of arrests of protesters who have long occupied the site. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the swap as illegal are asking the court to grant...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
'We need them layering' | First responders prepare for arctic blast in Georgia
ATLANTA — While most of the country is hunkered down as an arctic blast covers much of the U.S., first responders will be out braving the elements as they expect to see an increase the volume of calls. "This is very unusual for this area," explained Dekalb County Fire...
wabe.org
East Point continues push to replace Atlanta Medical Center South ER
South metro officials are ramping up efforts to replace Atlanta Medical Center South, which was the only full-service Fulton County emergency department south of I-20. Wellstar Health System closed the East Point hospital last spring. Since then, city officials have been looking at how to bring in a new hospital...
DeKalb County approves resolution seeking to decriminalize abortion
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County approved a resolution allowing access for women to have reproductive health care, including abortion, at its final board of commissioners’ meeting of 2022. The resolution was introduced by Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry over the summer in response to the overturning...
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
As frigid weather sweeps across state, Atlanta nonprofits expanding resources for those in need
ATLANTA — With frigid temperatures expected throughout metro Atlanta during the Christmas weekend and into Monday, local nonprofits have been working to make sure the people they serve have resources at their disposal. Keo Buford helps oversee emergency housing for MUST Ministries. The organization provides meals, housing, and other...
