studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses
Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
scitechdaily.com
Immune Surprise: Key Alarm Protein Drives Inflammation
An important breakthrough in understanding how inflammation is regulated has been made by scientists from Trinity College Dublin. They have just discovered that a key immune alarm protein previously believed to calm down the immune response actually does the opposite. Their work has numerous potential impacts, especially in the context...
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
MedicalXpress
Multiple sclerosis therapy found to also improve gut flora
A medication used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) also has a beneficial effect on the composition of the intestinal flora, according to researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel. Conversely, the gut flora also plays a role in which side effects occur during treatment with the medication.
A link to depression might be in your gut bacteria
Researchers are trying to get to the bottom of the gut's potential connection to depression. Deposit PhotosUnderstanding our stomach's microbiome could make doctors rethink how to treat depression.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study links molecular changes to long COVID a year after hospitalization
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to associate changes in blood gene expression during COVID-19 with the post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as "long COVID," in patients more than a year after they were hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The findings, published in Nature Medicine...
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
contagionlive.com
Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome
Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
hippocraticpost.com
ASD medication trial targeting gut bacteria
A new trial will test whether a medication that targets gut bacteria can also improve irritability in teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Tapestry study, a collaboration between the Murdoch Children’s, Queensland Children’s Hospital, University of Sydney, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network and Flinders University is recruiting adolescents, aged 13-17, in Melbourne, with moderate to severe autism who experience irritability such as aggression, self-harm and severe tantrums.
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
Healthline
How to Prevent Dehydration from Diarrhea
Dehydration is a common complication of diarrhea. Short bouts of diarrhea rarely cause concerns. But long lasting or severe diarrhea can lead to serious complications, especially for children and older adults. Diarrhea is defined as having loose, watery stools several times per day. It can last for a few days...
labpulse.com
Biomarkers present at initial COVID-19 infection hint at long COVID
Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York have found that gene expression patterns in plasma cells during the acute initial COVID-19 infection indicate whether or not the patient will go on to develop post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID. In the research, published...
