Princess Anne, MD

suburbanonesports.com

Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
PERKASIE, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Malvern Prep's Pegg 'stays ready' for game-winner against Middletown (Del.)

WILMINGTON — Ryan Pegg hears it constantly. From his dad in between games, from head coach Paul Romanczuk before games, from assistant coach Neale Boyle on the bench during games and even his teammates, the message is the same: ‘Stay ready.’. Malvern Prep’s junior guard isn’t sure when...
MALVERN, PA
WLWT 5

La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach

CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Football: The All-Delco Team

WR – T.J. Cadden, Sr., Episcopal Academy. DL – Mylachi Williams, Jr., Bonner & Prendergast. Quarterback: Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), John Welde (Cardinal O’Hara), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Gavin Wright (Haverford School), Julian Bulovas (Interboro), Dave Bertoline (Marple Newtown), Sean O’Donnell (Penncrest), Ryan Carroll (Ridley), Jake Rama (Springfield).
HAVERFORD, PA
Cape Gazette

Caravel edges Cape 35-34 in showdown of state champs

Cape wrestling went to work against visiting Caravel Dec. 21 at the Big House minus two hammers in the tool box. Luke Bender (jaw) and C.J. Fritchman (shoulder) each got chewed up by “The Beast “ over the weekend and missed the showdown between the pair of two-time divisional state champions.
BEAR, DE
East Coast Traveler

What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?

What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Philly

NORAD explains why fighter jets spotted in Philly, Delaware area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS Philadelphia received several reports of fighter jets spotted in our area Monday morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has now released a statement saying a plane entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area without proper clearances over Wilmington, Delaware.NORAD says a civilian aircraft violated the TFR around 9:20 a.m. and exited the airspace shortly thereafter. As part of the procedure, NORAD sent out fighter aircraft to identify potential threats and determine the appropriate response. NORAD did not specify the aircraft, only that it was civilian.The defense organization is a binational command focused on the defense of the U.S. and Canada.A TFR restricts flights in certain areas and at certain times due to a hazardous condition, a special event or a general warning for the entire airspace. 
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art

I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect

Get our latest weather updates in our NEXT Weather blog.PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

