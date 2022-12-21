ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa's Favorite Scorer

Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gets engaged to longtime boyfriend

Jeanie Buss got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jay Mohr, who she's been seeing since at least 2017. Mohr is a comedian and actor who has remained sports-adjacent throughout his career, whether it was playing slimy agent Bob Sugar in "Jerry Maguire", hosting his own call-in show on Fox Sports through 2017, and his short-lived ESPN show "Mohr Sports" — the show's website is still preserved like a time capsule.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
DENVER, CO

