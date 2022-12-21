Jeanie Buss got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jay Mohr, who she's been seeing since at least 2017. Mohr is a comedian and actor who has remained sports-adjacent throughout his career, whether it was playing slimy agent Bob Sugar in "Jerry Maguire", hosting his own call-in show on Fox Sports through 2017, and his short-lived ESPN show "Mohr Sports" — the show's website is still preserved like a time capsule.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO