Texas State

Uvalde Committee Recommends Penalty For Straw Purchases

The Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans released their report about the Robb Elementary School massacre this week. It included a recommendation to make straw purchases a state felony. Created by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the committee heard testimony from a dozen experts and the public on matters of...
Senate Report Ignores Expert Advice On Vaccine Mandates

A Texas Senate report on COVID response released last week ignored expert testimony and supported a ban on vaccine mandates. Three members of the committee, all Democrats, refused to sign the report in protest. Texas Republicans have consistently opposed any sort of vaccine mandate in the state, citing personal freedom....
Texas Lege High School Memories

The General elections are over and in the past, and now Texas must focus on the future: the 88th legislative session. More specifically, who are the state lawmakers that will be representing us? And even more specifically, what did they look like in high school?. RA news has compiled 9...
Texas Water Infrastructure Needs Big Fixes

Houston was under a boil notice for two days this year, but that could be just a sign of things to come if the state doesn’t start investing in water infrastructure. Much like the electric grid, Texas’s water infrastructure is aging and poorly maintained, and in fact the two are often closely related. It was a loss of power that put the state’s largest city under a boil notice and closed schools all across the metropolitan area. When water pressure drops, even briefly, bacteria can seep in through holes and cracks in the pipes and lead to public health emergencies.
Carlson Still Angry Abbott Won’t Come On His Show, Blames Him For Border ‘Invasion’

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson took to the air this week to blame Gov. Greg Abbott for the entire border crisis, insisting he could stop it — if he just had the will. He went on to call the massing migrants an “invasion” as they await the conclusion of the legal battles regarding Title 42 to play out. And Carlson blamed Abbott for migrants spreading out across the country while they await the conclusion of the investigation of their asylum claims.
Voters In Five Texas Cities Approved Decriminalizing Marijuana. Now City Officials Are Standing In The Way.

The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights overwhelmingly approved ballot measures...
Texas House Starts Crafting Its Rules For 2023 Session

Last week, Texas House Administration Committee Chairman Will Metcalf held a hearing to address members’ proposals for how to change the body’s rules in the 88th legislative session. According to Scott Braddock from the Quorum report, this is the first time the rules have been done this way....
State Senators Ask PUC To Halt Changes To Power Grid For Now

On Monday, following meetings, lawmakers from both the Texas House and Senate asked the Public Utility Commission to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it next month. Last month, lawmakers asked the PUC, the state’s energy regulator, to testify to senators from the...
New Texas Maternal Mortality Report Shows Disparities Persist

At least 118 women dead and nearly 200 children left without a mother. This was just a portion of the death toll from pregnancy and childbirth in Texas in 2019, according to a long-awaited state report published Thursday. Severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth also increased significantly between 2018...
It Looks Like AG Paxton Wants A List Of All Trans Texans

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered drivers license offices to provide him with a list of all transgender Texans this summer according to a bombshell report by The Washington Post. In June, the chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s license division asked employees to provide a count of...
Immigrants Are Thriving In Some Texas Cities, Study Shows

According to a new study by the Bush Institute, immigrants in the U.S. are heading for Sun Belt metros. This is important, because, immigration into the U.S. is critical for population and economic growth, so when they choose to move, they spread demographic and social change across the country. Cullum...
Blackrock and Texas GOP Spar Over Climate Actions

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Financial executives and Texas state senators clashed over company concerns for climate change at a hearing on Thursday, a rare in-person confrontation asRepublicans ramp up attacks on the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investing. Texas Republicans at the hearing, which was...
Who Is Texas’ House New Democratic Caucus Chair?

Last week, State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer was elected as the newest chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, defeating Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin and Rep. John Bucy of Austin. Fischer replaces Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who has led the caucus since 2017 and did not seek...
