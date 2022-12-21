ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Last minute shopping impacting local retailers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past week there seemed to be an increase in shoppers checking items off their last-minute shopping lists. With Christmas just around the corner and the chilly temperatures this week, one local business I spoke with started preparing for the increase in customers weeks ago. The...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

How you can help the warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Airline travel and cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Water Works to Resume Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts

Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced this week it will reactivate its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning February 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year as the utility worked through billing challenges. Throughout this year, customers were asked to continue making monthly payments of approximately their normal bill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

DCH reinstates mask mandate at all hospital campuses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The mask mandate has returned to DCH in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette, a marked change from the mask optional policy the hospital relaxed in October. It’s not so much because COVID is on the rise at the hospital, although as of Friday, DCH says they have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

