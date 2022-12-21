Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
wbrc.com
Last minute shopping impacting local retailers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past week there seemed to be an increase in shoppers checking items off their last-minute shopping lists. With Christmas just around the corner and the chilly temperatures this week, one local business I spoke with started preparing for the increase in customers weeks ago. The...
wbrc.com
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin campaigned on transparent government and reducing unnecessary spending. In his second term, we wanted to see if he’s still making good on those promises; specifically surrounding staff salaries. In 2017, Woodfin went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor William Bell, calling out his top-heavy...
wbrc.com
One Tuscaloosa County warming station is open, two more on standby
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, communities are opening up places to serve as warming stations for those who may struggle to stay warm this weekend. Some may be surprised to learn that only one warming station in Tuscaloosa County is open with two...
Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
wbrc.com
Airline travel and cold weather
The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 WeeksBabbel|. Why People Are So Passionate About Ka’Chava, This New Plant Based Meal Shake. Order Today!Kachava|. A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|
Bitter cold will not freeze holiday package delivery in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Service continues to deliver holiday cheer, despite the arctic air that will descend on our region. Antonia Shields has been a letter carrier in Birmingham for 28 years. She said she’ll start her day by wearing extra layers Friday, so she will be just fine in the […]
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Water Works to Resume Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts
Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced this week it will reactivate its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning February 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year as the utility worked through billing challenges. Throughout this year, customers were asked to continue making monthly payments of approximately their normal bill.
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
wbrc.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
wbrc.com
DCH reinstates mask mandate at all hospital campuses
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The mask mandate has returned to DCH in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette, a marked change from the mask optional policy the hospital relaxed in October. It’s not so much because COVID is on the rise at the hospital, although as of Friday, DCH says they have...
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
Comments / 1