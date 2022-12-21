Read full article on original website
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Golf Digest
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned
It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move
After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl
The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday four players have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sal Capaccio has more details:
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL
A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league. “I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,”... The post Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen on Bills having a dome: 'Fairly soft take' (video)
You might have heard, the Bills are getting a new stadium. It’s not going to have a dome, either. During his weekly appearance on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast, Josh Allen made a statement in a big way regarding that idea. The Bills quarterback is very against the team having one.
Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position
It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather
The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York. With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening. The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday. This is far from...
atozsports.com
Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears
The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
NFL Week 16 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 16.
Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice
Despite seemingly looking unbothered by his elbow injury, the Buffalo Bills are still cautious with quarterback Josh Allen.
Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots on Christmas Eve
Merry Clinchmas, Cincinnati Bengals fans. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction: NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at New England Patriots (7-7), Saturday, 1 p.m., CBS Tricky game for the Bengals, who’ve won six straight and seem unstoppable. ...
