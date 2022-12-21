ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Golf Digest

Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas

The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mashed

The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned

It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move

After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGR550

Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday four players have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sal Capaccio has more details:
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL

A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league. “I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,”... The post Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York. With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening. The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday. This is far from...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

