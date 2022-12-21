ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
As planet warms, ag scientists focus on roots of the problem

SAN JOSE, Calif. — To feed a hotter and drier planet, Stanford scientists are building a smarter plant. The team has genetically reprogrammed plants, nurtured in a laboratory chamber, to grow roots that are long or short, branched or slender — traits that change the ability to gather nutrients or water.
STANFORD, CA

