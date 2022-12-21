ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO