Snow emergencies tough on stores, parking
A lot of people staying home and off the streets meant a quiet day for a lot of businesses in downtown Davenport. Some stores stayed closed today and don’t plan to open their doors again until next week. People are hunkering down at home, only going out if they...
Clinton City Hall closed Dec. 22
The Clinton City Hall closed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 due to inclement weather and dangerous wind chills.
WIFR
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Winter weather shopping. Updated: 16 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
MyStateline.com
Winter Storm Warning for Jo Daviess County, Winter Storm Watch for the rest of the area
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon made it into the lower to mid 20s for most Stateline areas. Wind chills allowed temperatures to feel a bit cooler. The wind chill in Galena is already subzero as of 4:30pm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall Tuesday night much more than they have the last several...
WIFR
At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street between Latham and Gleasman roads in Winnebago County is closed due to a serious traffic incident. Winnebago County deputies say no one is seriously injured, but the accident has first responders detouring traffic while cleanup is underway. More than 9 cars slammed into...
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park 2022(video)
The third year of Light Up The Park in Prophetstown brought more lights and imagination to the event as it continues to grow as an annual part of Prophetstown’s Christmas events. The display was scheduled to be open this Friday but severe weather conditions prompted the cancellation of the...
MyStateline.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
KWQC
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect
Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
KWQC
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Sheriff Closing All Lee County Buildings Friday
Due to expected wind chill temperatures and possible worsening conditions, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be closing all Lee County buildings tomorrow, Friday, December 23. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, for their normal business hours. Below are available warming centers and shelters for power outages...
Galesburg suspends public transportation Friday
The City of Galesburg Public Transportation System is suspending services for Friday, December 23 due to inclement weather. They will resume regular business hours and service on Tuesday, December 27 due to the holiday weekend. Contact the Public Transportation System at (309) 345-3686 with questions.
aroundptown.com
Rock Falls Centennial Park Displayed Cancelled
Melinda Jones, Director of Tourism & Events, Rock Falls. With the upcoming forecast for Friday, December 23rd, the Coloma Township Park District and Rock Falls Tourism have decided it would be best to cancel the final night of the Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park. We are sorry for any inconveniences, but this is for the safety of all.
nrgmediadixon.com
Most Authorities in the Sauk Valley Recommend You Just Stay Home for the Next Couple of Days, But if you Must Go Out, Protect Yourself
Winter is making its appearance for this year with a might roar. The weather is forecast to be vicious and could even be deadly. The Illinois State Police advises that any type of trip should be postponed and you should just stay indoors. Director of the Lee County Emergency Management, Kevin Lalley echo’s that advice.
PHOTOS: 2022 Christmas lights in and around Galesburg
Here is a gallery of Christmas lights in and around Galesburg for the 2022 holiday season. (Photos courtesy STEVE DAVIS/SeedCo Media)
WGNtv.com
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Now Offering E-Waste Drop Off
Information provided by the Whiteside County Highway Dept. Whiteside County now has a shed for dropping off electronics for recycling. The shed is located behind the Whiteside County Highway Department Office located at 18819 Lincoln Road (U.S. 30), Morrison, IL. The shed is a tan-colored cargo container that has been modified to allow items to be left inside through a sliding access window located on the east side of the building. A concrete ramp has been constructed to provide access to the window.
