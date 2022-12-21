A third death has been tied to experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, amplifying concerns about its safety, Science reported Dec. 21. The 79-year-old Florida woman died in mid-September after experiencing extensive brain swelling and bleeding. Multiple Science neuroscientists reviewed her records and believe her death was likely caused by the antibody lecanemab, according to the report. The Florida woman had no obvious health problems other than her signs of early Alzheimer's disease, according to her medical records.

