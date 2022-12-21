Read full article on original website
How Advantum Health is tackling prior authorization burdens
Advantum Health's new top leaders are focused on technological solutions as health systems struggle to find enough staff to handle the demands of revenue cycle management. In November, Tammy Taylor was appointed CEO of Advantum Health, and Chris Taft was named CFO. Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health was founded in 2013...
Physician group sues Envision Healthcare over corporate practice of medicine laws
Physicians and consumer advocates are monitoring a California lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which alleges that Envision uses shell business structures to retain de facto ownership of emergency room staffing groups and asks the court to declare these structures illegal, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 22. Milwaukee-based American Academy of Emergency...
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
Physicians
A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for mother physicians increased by 3 percent. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compiled 87,297 monthly surveys from 17,599 unique...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
9 health systems hit with credit downgrades
A number of health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings in recent weeks amid ongoing operating losses, declines in investment values and challenging work environments. Here is a summary of recent ratings since a Becker's roundup Nov. 15:. The following systems experienced downgrades:. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Saw a...
'This won't be over in a week or 2': Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies ration Tamiflu
Wisconsin hospitals and pharmacies are limiting their Tamiflu prescriptions in the face of severe shortages, NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 20. Many health systems are only prescribing Tamiflu to the younger and older populations most at risk of dire influenza symptoms, David Ottenbaer, MD, vice president of primary care services at St. Louis-based SSM Health said in the report.
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
Health agencies with biggest budget gains in the $1.7 trillion spending bill
Lawmakers rolled out a roughly $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill Dec. 20, with funds earmarked for health agencies and some new investments that intersect with the work of hospitals and health systems. Lawmakers have until the end of Dec. 23 to clear the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill or federal funds...
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
New HIV drug approved by FDA for adults with few treatment options
Sunlenca, a new HIV drug for patients with limited available treatment options, was approved Dec. 22 by the FDA. The new drug is an option for adults with HIV who cannot tolerate, are resistant to or have safety issues with other established treatments for the disease. The FDA granted Priority...
New York City nurses authorize strike as voting nears completion
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to give their bargaining teams the ability to call a strike. More than 14,000 out of 17,000 nurses from 12 private hospitals in New York City have completed their strike authorization votes, with 98.8 percent citywide voting in favor of strike authorization, according to a Dec. 22 union news release.
3rd death tied to Alzheimer's experimental drug trial
A third death has been tied to experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, amplifying concerns about its safety, Science reported Dec. 21. The 79-year-old Florida woman died in mid-September after experiencing extensive brain swelling and bleeding. Multiple Science neuroscientists reviewed her records and believe her death was likely caused by the antibody lecanemab, according to the report. The Florida woman had no obvious health problems other than her signs of early Alzheimer's disease, according to her medical records.
Johnson & Johnson completes $16.6B acquisition of medtech company
Johnson & Johnson has acquired medtech company Abiomed for $16.6 billion at $380 per share. Abiomed will now operate as a business unit within J&J's medtech segment. The transaction will not have any impact on J&J's 2022 financial report. Following the acquisition, Abiomed's stock stopped trading, according to a Dec. 22 J&J news release.
NIH, Sheba Medical Center create pandemic research institute
The National Institutes of Health is partnering with Sheba Medical Center in Israel to create a pandemic research institute, the organizations said Dec. 22. Researchers at the Sheba Pandemic Research Institute will study infectious diseases and explore innovative ways to rapidly create new vaccines and biologics in the event of future epidemics and pandemics. The team will work closely with researchers at the NIH Vaccine Research Center in Maryland.
University Hospital appoints Ed Jimenez as new CEO
Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Ed Jimenez its new president and CEO, according to a press release sent to Becker's. He replaces Shereef Elnahal, MD, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as undersecretary of Veterans Affairs for health. University Hospital then named Mary Naples interim president while it went through the search process.
The Joint Commission Revises Appointment Timelines - Rethink your Provider Management
The Joint Commission, the largest accrediting agency in the United States, has announced a revision to its accrediting requirements, allowing organizations to go from a bi-annual to a tri-annual credentialing appointment process. The National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) and other medical staff and credentialing industry associations welcome The...
