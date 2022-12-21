Read full article on original website
Related
Basketball stands partly collapse in Egypt, injuring 27
At least 27 people were injured when stands partly collapsed Saturday during a basketball game in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, health authorities said.
Centre Daily
Traces of mammoth blood reveal how indigenous North Americans hunted them, study shows
Early indigenous North Americans hunted and butchered mammoths, a new study suggests. Stone tools unearthed in Ontario, Canada, years ago were recently put through a battery of tests to determine if traces of organic material could be identified, according to research published in the journal of Archaeological Science on Dec. 14.
Comments / 0