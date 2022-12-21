ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh:' Bill Cowher pays tribute to the late Steelers great

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The recent death of Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Franco Harris, has prompted an outpouring of support, well-wishes, condolences, and stories from players, fans, and coaches alike.That includes former head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher.Cowher, speaking on Harris' life and legacy, said Harris defined the 1970s, championship-winning Steelers teams."I grew up in Pittsburgh, so this was really special to me. He was a guy that I watched what the '70s Steelers did, bringing back prominence to a city, and that legacy of what the '70s teams did, Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh, about being a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?

The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?

Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure. Perhaps the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever

PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State backfield from yesteryear will be reunited in the Pro Bowl – Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley will ride again. If the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, or even the Giants for that matter, they won’t get to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities scheduled for the first week of February and culminating in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury

Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson. Donald suffered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Another Test for Tyler Huntley to Lead Ravens Offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is having mixed results as the starter. He'll get another chance to show he can effectively lead the offense in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. There was some speculation that Lamar Jackson would be back in the lineup this week...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Centre Daily

Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

Ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions, I reached out to All Lions publisher John Maakaron to get some inside on arguably the hottest team in the league. 1. Why has Jared Goff been so successful this season?. Goff has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy