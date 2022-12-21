Read full article on original website
'Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh:' Bill Cowher pays tribute to the late Steelers great
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The recent death of Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Franco Harris, has prompted an outpouring of support, well-wishes, condolences, and stories from players, fans, and coaches alike.That includes former head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher.Cowher, speaking on Harris' life and legacy, said Harris defined the 1970s, championship-winning Steelers teams."I grew up in Pittsburgh, so this was really special to me. He was a guy that I watched what the '70s Steelers did, bringing back prominence to a city, and that legacy of what the '70s teams did, Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh, about being a...
Centre Daily
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
Centre Daily
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
Centre Daily
Respect Earned: ‘Blessed’ Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Relishes Third Consecutive Pro Bowl Nod
RENTON, Wash. - After coming up short as an alternate selection in 2018 and 2019, Quandre Diggs finally got over the proverbial Pro Bowl hump with the Seahawks in 2020, earning his first all-star selection while leading the eventual NFC West champions with five interceptions. Even though he knew he...
Centre Daily
Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?
Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure. Perhaps the...
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Cameron Dantzler, Eric Kendricks
For the third consecutive week, the Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, the former first-round pick who was having a career-best season in a contract year. Bradbury is dealing with a tricky lower-back injury, which he tweaked during a car accident last weekend. That means backup Austin Schlottmann will...
Centre Daily
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Centre Daily
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Centre Daily
Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State backfield from yesteryear will be reunited in the Pro Bowl – Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley will ride again. If the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, or even the Giants for that matter, they won’t get to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities scheduled for the first week of February and culminating in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.
Centre Daily
‘What the Hell?’: Falcons Coach Dean Pees Recounts Collision vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees stood in front of the media as he does every week, looking no worse for wear just three days after being hit by New Orleans Saints receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Pees was simply standing on the sideline during warmups, talking with FOX...
Centre Daily
Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jamezz Kimbrough, Interior Offensive Linemen, Central Michigan Chippewas
Centre Daily
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
Centre Daily
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson. Donald suffered...
Centre Daily
Another Test for Tyler Huntley to Lead Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is having mixed results as the starter. He'll get another chance to show he can effectively lead the offense in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. There was some speculation that Lamar Jackson would be back in the lineup this week...
Centre Daily
Mississippi State Defensive End Randy Charlton Declares for NFL Draft
Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton will be taking his talents to the next level. Charlton announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. Along with this announcement, he shared that he will be playing for the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2nd rather than choosing to opt out.
Centre Daily
Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions
Ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions, I reached out to All Lions publisher John Maakaron to get some inside on arguably the hottest team in the league. 1. Why has Jared Goff been so successful this season?. Goff has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson...
