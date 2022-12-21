ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

What to include in a winter weather survival kit for your car

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3AKC_0jqIlmJf00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Extreme winter weather conditions are rare for Middle Tennessee, but they do happen, which is why the National Weather Service (NWS) encourages individuals to have a winter survival kit for their car.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 21, Middle Tennessee is under a Wind Chill Warning, which means the combination of extremely cold temperatures and heavy wind could lead to hypothermia.

We all know winter weather conditions like snow, ice, and sleet can make traveling dangerous, but if you must travel, here’s a list of items the NWS said could help save your life if you get stranded.

Car winter survival kit

  • Cell phone charger
  • First aid kit
  • Jumper cables
  • Bottled water, snacks
  • Full tank of gas
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Flares
When it comes to preparing your home for the extreme cold and winter weather, NWS and the CDC offer the following tips.

Heat and light your home safely

It is not safe to use your stove to heat your home. If the power goes out, make sure to bundle up with layers and use blankets, or an up-to-code fireplace or portable space heater. Avoid burning candles if possible, because those can lead to a house fire if left unattended. Instead use a flashlight. Never use generators, gas/charcoal grills, or camp stoves inside a home, because the fumes could be deadly.

Keep an extra water supply

Because extreme cold could lead to frozen pipes, it’s important to keep a supply of fresh water to use in the event of an emergency. If no other water is available but there is snow, then snow can be melted for water. The CDC said to bring that water to a boil for at least one minute to kill any germs.

Other supplies to have ready

  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
  • Baby food formula
  • Extra prescription medicine
  • Extra food, water
  • Portable phone charger
  • First aid supplies
