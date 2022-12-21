ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVIA ABC-7

Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency.The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. The agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally.Fellow agents found the man unresponsive, began life-saving efforts and called for an ambulance, the statement said. The agent died at a hospital.“The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for...
MISSION, TX
borderreport.com

Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
newsy.com

El Paso Officials Working To Provide Shelter To Migrants

Fewer refugees are crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso overall. But authorities believe there are thousands yet to enter the U.S. because they are awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether or when to lift pandemic-era immigration restrictions, otherwise known as Title 42. Those who are gaining entry are subject to an exemption under humanitarian parole.
EL PASO, TX
102.5 The Bone

'All eyes are on El Paso,' the latest epicenter of migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas — It's just after 4 p.m. on a recent day in El Paso, Texas, and the downtown area near the bus stop is bustling with migrant families. Usually this part of town -- the intersection of Chihuahua Street and Overland Avenue -- looks like a busy outdoor market, with food and clothes constantly being dropped off and bartered.
EL PASO, TX

