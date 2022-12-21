Read full article on original website
Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.
Texas to resume border wall construction after reaching deals with private property owners, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the state government will proceed with the construction of a border wall after reaching an agreement with private land owners.
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency.The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. The agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally.Fellow agents found the man unresponsive, began life-saving efforts and called for an ambulance, the statement said. The agent died at a hospital.“The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for...
Former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza confirmed as U.S. attorney for Western District of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, announced Tuesday night that the Senate has confirmed El Paso’s former District Attorney Jaime Esparza as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. “I am proud to announce that El Pasoan Jaime Esparza has been officially confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for […]
South Texas county judge again invites Biden to see ‘unmanageable’ situation at border
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has written President Joe Biden and four congressional lawmakers who represent the South Texas border asking for a delay of the repeal of Title 42, which is set to end next month.
Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall
Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.
Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May...
El Paso Officials Working To Provide Shelter To Migrants
Fewer refugees are crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso overall. But authorities believe there are thousands yet to enter the U.S. because they are awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether or when to lift pandemic-era immigration restrictions, otherwise known as Title 42. Those who are gaining entry are subject to an exemption under humanitarian parole.
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle Migrants
Texas National Guard arriving in El PasoPhoto byTwitter. The city is right along the border with Mexico so it sees 1,000s of migrants a day. With Title 42 in place and support from Governor Greg Abbott, the numbers have slowed down a little.
'All eyes are on El Paso,' the latest epicenter of migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas — It's just after 4 p.m. on a recent day in El Paso, Texas, and the downtown area near the bus stop is bustling with migrant families. Usually this part of town -- the intersection of Chihuahua Street and Overland Avenue -- looks like a busy outdoor market, with food and clothes constantly being dropped off and bartered.
