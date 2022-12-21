Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roedean M. Dowell
Roedean M. Dowell, 95, Columbia City, died peacefully at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1927. She married Keith H. Dowell on Feb. 23, 1946. Keith died on Jan. 30, 2016. Surviving is her daughter, Teresa Dowell, Columbia...
Sharon Lee Line — PENDING
Sharon Line, 87, Syracuse, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, Peru, formerly of rural Roann, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Dec. 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935. He was married to the love of his life June (Edwards) Burrus on July 21, 1957; she preceded him...
Robert F. Leonard
Robert F. “Bob” Leonard, 79, Wabash, died at 3:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Aug. 8, 1943. He married Henrietta Sizemore on Sept. 29, 1968. He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Leonard, Wabash; daughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Fagan; two grandchildren; two...
Dallas Aaron Alsman
Dallas Aaron Alsman, South Whitley, passed away unexpectedly in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the age of 75. He was born on Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond to Ann (Reiley) Alsman and Aaron Alsman. At the young age of 21, he knew he was going to spend the rest...
Bernard Marcum
Bernard (Bernie) L. Marcum, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Bernard was born Aug. 5, 1941. On Jan. 9, 1960, he married Nancy R Harmon; she preceded him in death. Bernard is survived by his children, Cindy (Matt) Powell, Nette Poe...
Frederick A. Karst
Fred A. Karst, 87, died early morning, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 6, 1935. On Sept. 20, 1969, he married Judith Kay Lowery, who survives. Also surviving are four sons, George L. Karst, Michigan City, Edward F. Karst, Los. Angeles, Calif., James P. Karst, New Orleans, La....
David L. Dady Sr. — PENDING
David L. Dady Sr., 71, Argos, died at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in a auto accident. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Barbara Ruth Kessie — UPDATED
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center in Warsaw. She was born on Dec. 24, 1924. She married Gerald Kessie on Oct. 1, 1949. Barb is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Elaine and Lionel Kreger; son and daughter-in-law Joe...
Betty M. Birchmeier
Betty M. Birchmeier, 69, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1953. She married Gregory C. Birchmeier on July 25, 1980. Betty is missed dearly by her husband of 42 years, Greg; and their children, Jason, Plymouth and Sarah, South Bend; her mother, Eva Whitesell, Walkerton; three grandchildren; and brothers Merlin (Pat) Whitesell Jr. and Peter Whitesell.
Stephenie Charles — UPDATED
Stephenie D. Charles, 64, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. She was born July 15, 1958. Stephenie is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Nick Katsouros) Priser; two grandchildren; and siblings, Diana, David, Sharon and John. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Santana Charles.
Florence J. Schultz
Florence J. Schultz, Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife.
Linda Louise Hamilton — UPDATED
Linda Louise Hamilton, 74, Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. Linda was born Dec. 20, 1948, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Hatfield) Clark. She was united in marriage to James Hamilton in 1974 in Wilmot. Linda was a home maker. She enjoyed painting murals,...
Chester L. Los
Chester “Chet” Los, 91, Edwardsburg, Mich., died Dec. 16. Chet was born April 17, 1931. He married Gladys Crone on Dec. 2, 1951. She preceded him in death. Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Grounds, South Bend, Cheryl (Barry) Soos, Mishawaka, Kim (Patrick Miller) Los-Laskowski, Mishawaka; three sons, Bill Los, Buchanan, Mich., Chet (Tammy Pierce) Los, Syracuse and Dallas (Shelly) Los, Edwardsburg, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Timeline From The Past: Milford History
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. The first inhabitants of Milford and Van Buren Township, excluding possible pre-historic ones, were the Miami, who came about 1750, and the more numerous and war-like Potawatomi, who arrived a few years later.
Former Fort Wayne Radio Personality Joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary recently announced the hiring of Diane Current as their new fund development specialist. Diane is a native to Fort Wayne and holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Purdue Fort Wayne. For over 16 years, Diane was part of the Fort Wayne radio world, working at WOWO and WGL as the promotion’s director and as an on-air personality. Diane has years of experience working with the public and bringing events to life.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 600S, Warsaw. Driver: Blake A. Katschke, 24, North CR 400W, Rochester. Katschke was traveling south on County Farm Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Randy E. Holderman
Randy E. Holderman, 61, Plymouth, died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Randy was born Dec. 9, 1961. On Oct. 4, 1980, Randy and Nila S. Adams were united in marriage. Along with Nila, his wife of 42 years, Randy is survived by his two children,...
Ben’s Soft Pretzels Opens Indy Airport Location
INDIANAPOLIS — Goshen-based Ben’s Soft Pretzels has opened a new location at Indianapolis International Airport. The location, which is the first airport spot for the soft pretzel bakery, adds to more than 155 locations across 15 states. Ben’s Soft Pretzels is located inside Terminal B at the airport,...
Purdue Extension Elkhart County To Host Air Fryer 101 Program
GOSHEN — Are you considering whether an air fryer would be beneficial for your kitchen? Do you already have an air fryer but aren’t sure how to use it?. Learn about the features and benefits of different models and how to safely operate them with Air Fryer 101. Join Purdue University for this free, educational program presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
