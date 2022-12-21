ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

'Stunned': Vote bans wine sales at Austin Avenue Farmers Market

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

When the Wichita Falls City Council voted down a request to allow wine sales at the Farmers Market at 807 Austin Avenue, it not only stunned the president of the Farmers Market Association but spurred him into action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS8r2_0jqIlSc100

"Stunned. Absolutely stunned," Scott Poenitzsch said Wednesday.

The City Council was asked to grant a variance from an ordinance that bans alcohol sales within 300 feet of a church.

The variance was requested by Onelife Community Church, which leases the Austin Street property to the Farmers Market. Another church within the 300 feet boundary also sent a letter in support of the variance.

It would have allowed vineyard operators to sell their wine for off-premises consumption.

Poenitzsch, who operates Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyards and Winery, said he had been assured by the city staff everything was in order.

"Based on past precedent, it should have gone through successfully," he said, referring to a variance granted to a square dance hall within the 300-foot boundary. "I'm extremely disappointed."

But six members of the City Council voted against the variance Tuesday with Councilor Michael Smith abstaining.

"It could produce a slippery slope in the sense that we could start opening alcohol sales," Mayor Stephen Santellana said before voting against the variance. "Downtown is riddled with a lot of churches. This might erode the religious foundation of the downtown area."

Poenitzsch called the mayor's remarks "insane."

He said the vote "clearly shows the Council is not in favor of supporting local businesses and not willing to continue growing the farmers market opportunities for customers. They are short-sighted and narrow-visioned."

He said his group had worked with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

"They are as surprised as I am," he said.

Poenitzch said the farmers association had developed a contingency plan but wouldn't reveal what it is. He also hinted of political action.

"This action pushes me really hard into doing something and aligning myself with other people who are interested in some of the vacancies that are coming up for City Council," he said

The next City Council election is in November.

The vote was not the first skirmish between the Farmers Market Association and the city. Many members of the association voted to leave a city-owned location on Ohio Avenue when the city and Downtown Wichita Falls Development raised the rent.

Wine sales are permitted at the city-owned market, which has hosted wine festivals in the past.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City council denied a request to allow the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association to sell alcohol. It’s a decision that shocked the association. “For the association, I would just like to express our surprise at the 6-1 vote and our disappointment,” Carol Castro, secretary...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Red Cross called to assist family after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night. The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home

This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma and surrounding areas are experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures below freezing and winds that can blow you away, conditions are too dangerous for people to be outside. “What we’ve done is we opened up a warming center here at Lawton First Baptist Church....
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

New Winter Wonderland opens in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With most kids on Christmas vacation, what better way to enjoy the break than by visiting downtown’s newest Winter Wonderland? Winter Wonderland owners Alex Carrion and Kyllia Byrd said when you walk through the doors of Winter Wonderland it’s an experience you can’t find anywhere else. “Basically we just kind of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?

Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Smash and Grab at Wichita Falls Pizza Hut Last Week [VIDEO]

Looks like someone knew where to get the goods at Pizza Hut. Looks like Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is sharing video of an incident that took place last week at the Pizza Hut off Seymour Highway. Which is the closest Pizza Hut to my house. You mess with my Pizza Hut sir or madam, you're now on my s*** list. Right before Christmas too, Santa is watching you know.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy