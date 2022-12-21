ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man allegedly rapes woman using screwdriver

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly using a screwdriver to rape a woman in an apartment building on December 21st. According to police, around 4:00 pm on Wednesday, officers received information regarding a sex...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

IPD arrest 5 people after fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police have arrested five people after a series of alleged forgeries and check frauds. Police say the group of five allegedly stole over $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks. Police arrested Tyrie K. Gray, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, on...
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton

TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
REMSEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen

REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY

