20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Central NY man charged with selling computer attacks worldwide, prosecutors say
Clay, N.Y. — A Central New York man has been accused of being part of a business that for a fee organized massive international cyberattacks, according to federal prosecutors. Six people have been charged, accused of over a million attacks or attempted attacks on individuals and educational institutions, government...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man allegedly rapes woman using screwdriver
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly using a screwdriver to rape a woman in an apartment building on December 21st. According to police, around 4:00 pm on Wednesday, officers received information regarding a sex...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
WKTV
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
Weedsport man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, stealing rifle from squirrel hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges following his arrest in September for impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter. On Sept. 9, Zackary Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area, claiming to be...
whcuradio.com
Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
NewsChannel 36
IPD arrest 5 people after fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police have arrested five people after a series of alleged forgeries and check frauds. Police say the group of five allegedly stole over $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks. Police arrested Tyrie K. Gray, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, on...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton
TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen
REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville Police: Driver who nearly wrecked three times during chase was suffering medical incident
BOONVILLE- The driver involved in a police chase Tuesday night in Northern Oneida County was not up to any sort of criminal activity. In fact, authorities tell us they were suffering from a medical incident. It was just before 8:20 p.m. when Boonville Police received a be on the lookout...
Man accused of rape in LeMoyne College dorm flips out over Syracuse.com coverage: ‘I’m going to beat this’
Syracuse, NY -- A prisoner flipped out in court Wednesday over Syracuse.com’s coverage of his ongoing rape case involving an attack on a LeMoyne College student inside her dorm room. Jerel Walker, 35, was brought to an Onondaga Courtroom from Attica to be arraigned on rape and related charges...
Syracuse VA Medical Center director leaving for new job in California
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Frank Pearson, director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center, is leaving to take a new job in California. He’s been appointed director of the San Diego VA Medical Center. Pearson has directed the Syracuse VA since June of 2020. Before coming to Syracuse, Pearson served as...
