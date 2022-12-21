ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wkdzradio.com

Beshear Discusses Blackouts As TVA Lifts Planned Outages

While rolling blackouts continue to be the new buzzword for west Kentucky, there’s a reason why they’re occurring. During his Saturday morning briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that as of 9 AM today, more than 43,000 Kentuckians were without power and up against this winter weather. It’s a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Kentucky for Kentucky

Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Miss. lawmakers accused of gerrymandering; lawsuit filed asking district maps be redrawn. Last minute holiday shopping at the Franklin Park Mall. Updated: 2 hours ago. Man killed in downtown New Orleans grocery store parking lot, Friday, Dec. 23. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers - 12/18/2022

WATCH | Tracking Road Conditions - Grason Passmore. WATCH | Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes. Dozens of downtown Lexington business owners, workers and patrons made their voices heard at LexPark’s offices Thursday morning. WATCH | Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather. Updated: 7 hours ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Former Ky. judge-executive confirmed to TVA board

A Kentuckian has been confirmed to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board of directors. Wade White, who resigned earlier this month as Lyon County Judge-Executive, was confirmed by unanimous consent. TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. “I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

Madison County Judge Executive selected for Opioid Solution Network

Today, our Madison County Judge Executive takes vital steps towards helping drug addiction in our county. Judge Executive Reagan Taylor was selected to serve on the National Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, where he will be among 30 other county leaders from around the nation, all in effort to pursue “innovative” and “evidence based solutions” on the effective use of opioid settlement funds.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday. A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers. Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below. Howard said he and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT team coverage of arctic weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday. We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze. In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night. They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials...
LEXINGTON, KY

