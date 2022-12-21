Read full article on original website
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/18: Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts. It is lively here during the holiday season, with Kentucky businesses ringing up sales and lawmakers and lobbyists getting ready to take a pause before descending on Frankfort.
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
Beshear Discusses Blackouts As TVA Lifts Planned Outages
While rolling blackouts continue to be the new buzzword for west Kentucky, there’s a reason why they’re occurring. During his Saturday morning briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that as of 9 AM today, more than 43,000 Kentuckians were without power and up against this winter weather. It’s a...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Kentucky for Kentucky
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
Kentucky Newsmakers - 12/18/2022
WATCH | Tracking Road Conditions - Grason Passmore. WATCH | Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes. Dozens of downtown Lexington business owners, workers and patrons made their voices heard at LexPark’s offices Thursday morning. WATCH | Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
Former Ky. judge-executive confirmed to TVA board
A Kentuckian has been confirmed to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board of directors. Wade White, who resigned earlier this month as Lyon County Judge-Executive, was confirmed by unanimous consent. TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. “I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Madison County Judge Executive selected for Opioid Solution Network
Today, our Madison County Judge Executive takes vital steps towards helping drug addiction in our county. Judge Executive Reagan Taylor was selected to serve on the National Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, where he will be among 30 other county leaders from around the nation, all in effort to pursue “innovative” and “evidence based solutions” on the effective use of opioid settlement funds.
How Kentuckians can prep HVAC systems in the next 24 hours: ‘Prep now’
There are less than 24 hours left for Kentuckians to prepare their HVAC systems, and the smallest adjustments can make the biggest differences.
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday. A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers. Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below. Howard said he and...
WKYT team coverage of arctic weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday. We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze. In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night. They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials...
