Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include The Chefs' Warehouse, Synopsys, Enphase Energy, ONEOK and Fabrinet
Chicago, IL – December 23, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, Synopsys, Inc. SNPS, Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH, ONEOK, Inc. OKE and Fabrinet FN. Buy 5 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for the New Year. With the turbulent 2022 coming...
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
NASDAQ
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a Trending Stock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +8.1% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Nine Energy Service (NINE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.94 in the previous session. Nine Energy Service has gained 1107% since the start of the year compared to the 29.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the -35.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry.
NASDAQ
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through the Choppy Market
To combat the broad inflationary pressure, The Federal Reserve will likely keep raising interest rates, making the market extremely volatile. Fears of a recession have added to the concern. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, eGain Corporation EGAN, Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC and KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE are worth betting on.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Apple Stock
After a challenging year in 2022, stock market investors are interested in adding shares of excellent companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at lower prices. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022. 10 stocks we...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF is well-poised for growth, driven by mutual fund sales, Hong Kong pension business, business growth, higher new business gains and solid capital position. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.54, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. The...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Wesco International (WCC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock?
Investors in Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harmonic (HLIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Did Micron Earnings Tank AMD and Nvidia Stock?
Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and its recent earnings report, which may have brought some bearish sentiments to chip stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Comments / 0