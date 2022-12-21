ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codorus Township, PA

Missing 33-year-old woman from Codorus Township has been found and is safe: authorities

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Update at 6 p.m.: Amanda Aten has been found safe, state police said.

Reported earlier:

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate Amanda Sue Aten, 33, of Codorus Township.

Aten was last seen with an unknown white man on Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. while leaving her home on Sinsheim Road, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

She was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and checkered Vans shoes. She is 5 feet 1 inch, 95 pounds, with pink/purple hair. Additionally, she has the name "Brian" tattooed on her neck.

The man is described as 6 feet, 280 pounds, bald with a beard. He was driving a white Ford Expedition with a three-ball trailer hitch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP York Station at (717) 428-1022 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

'My heart is absolutely broken': Fire destroys Ma's General Store in Adams County

