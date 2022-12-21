ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State football adds Isaac Smith, highest-rated commit in Bulldogs' 2023 class

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
STARKVILLE — Since he flipped from Florida and committed to Mississippi State football in October, four-star athlete Creed Whittemore has been the highest-rated player in MSU's 2023 recruiting class.

However, MSU's staff didn't want to stop there. MSU wanted safety Isaac Smith out of Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, too.

On Wednesday, as the early signing period opened, the Bulldogs and new coach Zach Arnett got their guy. Smith, a four-star prospect according to the 247Sport Composite rankings, has committed to MSU. He's now the highest-rated player in the upcoming class.

Smith, a 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen selection, has been a top target for MSU since he got an offer in January 2021. He was a frequent visitor at games this season and took an official visit earlier this month.

Still, Mississippi State was in a battle. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power 5 schools including Florida State, Texas A&M and Oregon.

The strongest interest came from LSU. Smith took an official visit to Baton Rouge a week after his official visit at MSU. Last month, a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction had Smith signing with LSU.

Arnett coached safeties this season along with serving as defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach last week following the death of Mike Leach.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

