West Ottawa wrestler Owen Foster was voted Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week.

He was undefeated at the Ottawa County Invitational to win his weight class.

Foster received 7,395 votes in the weekly reader poll for 38% of the vote.

Hamilton basketball player Justin McIllwain was second in the voting with 4,702 votes and Black River basketball player Olivia Hayes was third with 3,864.