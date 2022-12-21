ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: December 21, 2022

By Bstahovic
Deep State BLUE CHECKS? Twitter Files 8 Reveals Conspiracy To Bolster Pentagon PSYOP Campaign

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give their takes on the latest installment of the “Twitter Files.”

Briahna Joy Gray: Is Tucker right that CIA killed JFK? Twitter Files expose deep state-Twitter link

Briahna Joy Gray discusses released archival documents related to the JFK assassination.

Saudi Arabia pours billions in Kushner’s fledgling private equity firm. Conflicts Of Interest?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting that a fund led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner’s newly established private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

Biden says Iran deal is ‘dead’ in newly unearthed video: ‘We are not gonna announce it. Long story.’

Professor at Georgetown University Dr. Trita Parsi weighs in on comments President Biden made unofficially confirming the Iran nuclear deal is dead.

Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress,’ according to new book

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about revelations in an upcoming book that accuses President Biden of calling Vice President Kamala Harris is a “work in progress” in the early days of his presidency.

Stanford’s woke language police publish ‘Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Stanford University’s release of a guide to address the use of several words that may be considered “harmful.”

Twitter Files exclusive w/ Michael Shellenberger: The FBI bullied Twitter to censor Hunter Biden

Author of Apocalypse Never Michael Shellenberger discusses installment 7 of the “Twitter Files.”

Elon Musk: I will step down from Twitter once i find someone ‘foolish enough’ to be CEO

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Elon Musk’s announcement on Twitter last night that he will step down as the social media’s CEO as soon as he finds a replacement. #Elonmusk #twitter #chieftwit

The Hill

Best of Rising: Dec 19-Dec 22

UPDATE: Sam Bankman-Fried Back In US, Granted $250M Bail Law professor Edward Lee discusses Sam Bankman-Fried and his legal team’s reported talks with prosecutors to work out a deal that would allow SBF to be released on bail when he is extradited to the United States. Idaho Murders UPDATE: Parents Slam ‘Very Poor’ Police Communications,…
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s Fulton County regarding…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Is Trump now forced to run third-party?

At a certain point, all decisions and election chances in politics come down to basic math. No matter how some consultants, pollsters or campaign managers may attempt to complicate the process to justify their fees or salaries paid by a candidate or company, it still comes down to this: Does the math finish on the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns

After years of fighting for Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got a hold of them and released them to the public through two congressional reports published this week. But Democrats stress their decision was not about Trump himself but rather about oversight of the IRS and about the U.S. tax system more broadly —…
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Republican Jewish group calls on incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos to answer questions about heritage

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said on Wednesday that it was inquiring into allegations against Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), including that he fabricated claims about his Jewish heritage. The organization’s CEO Matt Brooks said he reached out directly to the congressman-elect’s office after news outlets raised questions about Santos’s maternal grandparents, who he claimed fled…
The Hill

On The Money — Congress sends $1.7T funding package to Biden

Congress is heading out for the rest of the year after putting a bow on a $1.7 trillion government funding bill this afternoon. We’ll also look at the latest on the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, why Democrats released former President Trump’s tax returns and more. But first, what do you think of Obama’s list…
The Hill

Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday.    And it looks like his savior may be independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.),…
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Senate pushes through massive funding bill; Jan. 6 panel releases report

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Congress notched a productive day Thursday after the Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus funding package and the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, released its much-anticipated final…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Matt Gaetz criticizes McCarthy for not believing in ‘anything’

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) penned dueling op-eds on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to become Speaker that were published in The Daily Caller on Wednesday. Gaetz, one of a handful of GOP lawmakers vocally opposing McCarthy’s bid, wrote that the California Republican “has no ideology” and claiming…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The…
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term

President Biden is expected to announce another bid for the presidency sometime in the early months of the new year.   Officially, Biden is still considering whether to run for a second term, and the president’s age and approval ratings — he is 80 and more people in polls generally hold a negative than positive view…
The Hill

Graham implores Biden to ‘go to the border’ amid migrant crisis

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called on President Biden to get his “ass” out of the White House and go to the U.S. southern border, which has drawn fresh attention as the end of the Title 42 immigration policy hangs in the balance. “It is so unconscionable for him not to go to the border and…
The Hill

Defense & National Security — House Jan. 6 report blames Trump for Capitol attack

A major, 845-page report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot found no Pentagon officials deliberately held off on sending the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol Building during the attack.    We’ll share what’s in the report plus the details of President Biden signing the defense authorization bill days before deadline and the message the…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

