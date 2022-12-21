Rising: December 21, 2022

Deep State BLUE CHECKS? Twitter Files 8 Reveals Conspiracy To Bolster Pentagon PSYOP Campaign

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give their takes on the latest installment of the “Twitter Files.”

Briahna Joy Gray: Is Tucker right that CIA killed JFK? Twitter Files expose deep state-Twitter link

Briahna Joy Gray discusses released archival documents related to the JFK assassination.

Saudi Arabia pours billions in Kushner’s fledgling private equity firm. Conflicts Of Interest?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting that a fund led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner’s newly established private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

Biden says Iran deal is ‘dead’ in newly unearthed video: ‘We are not gonna announce it. Long story.’

Professor at Georgetown University Dr. Trita Parsi weighs in on comments President Biden made unofficially confirming the Iran nuclear deal is dead.

Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress,’ according to new book

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about revelations in an upcoming book that accuses President Biden of calling Vice President Kamala Harris is a “work in progress” in the early days of his presidency.

Stanford’s woke language police publish ‘Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Stanford University’s release of a guide to address the use of several words that may be considered “harmful.”

Twitter Files exclusive w/ Michael Shellenberger: The FBI bullied Twitter to censor Hunter Biden

Author of Apocalypse Never Michael Shellenberger discusses installment 7 of the “Twitter Files.”

Elon Musk: I will step down from Twitter once i find someone ‘foolish enough’ to be CEO

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Elon Musk’s announcement on Twitter last night that he will step down as the social media’s CEO as soon as he finds a replacement. #Elonmusk #twitter #chieftwit

