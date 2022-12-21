ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The US can shape the future of semiconductors if Congress thinks ahead

By Rafael Reif, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvbNu_0jqIkBfr00

Spurred by strained supply chains, growing concerns about China, and the landmark CHIPS and Science Act Congress enacted last summer, U.S. semiconductor manufacturing seems poised for a renaissance.

News of chip manufacturing facilities slated for Ohio , upstate New York and most recently Arizona should buoy all Americans for their promise of good new jobs and because these factories will make us less dependent on others for the chips that are the building blocks of most modern products, from phones to automobiles.

Important as they are, however, these new factories will mainly serve to increase access to current chips, including those manufactured with state-of-the-art technologies. While that’s vital, it’s a short-term solution. To secure national leadership and prosperity over time, the U.S. needs to be the birthplace of the new ideas that will determine the future — including the future of semiconductor technology, design, and manufacturing. Guaranteeing that future requires swift federal action.

The semiconductor industry does not stand still; there is a perpetual race to advance chip capability. When it comes to chip fabrication, U.S. companies need to regain their lead. In chip-making equipment, the U.S. needs to retain its premier position. In design, the U.S. still leads but faces intensifying competition from China and elsewhere.

Advancing all aspects of the chip-making process — from design to manufacturing at scale — increasingly requires not just incremental improvements, but fundamental leaps to overcome the physical limitations on how many transistors can fit on a chip and on how many chips can fit on a package and a circuit board — both keys to increasing product capability.

In other words, no matter how many chip factories are built on U.S. soil, we will still be caught in a trap of dependence on other’s technologies unless the nation acts to lead in creating the next generations of chips. Retaining our leadership in design and technology equipment will help attract more chip manufacturing to the U.S. because having state-of-the-art design, technology and manufacturing close together creates a powerful feedback loop for rapidly advancing innovation.

So what can the U.S. do to spark the next revolutions in advanced technologies, including chip technology and design, here at home? A critical element is adequately funding science and engineering research at universities, a wellspring of many breakthrough ideas.

As president of MIT, I am continually astonished by the new technologies emerging from our labs — and often spun off as new companies. While companies know how to make important improvements in technology and how to manufacture at scale, their understandable focus on the bottom line and the next product cycle can keep them from exploring the boldest ideas. University researchers and graduate students are less encumbered, giving them the freedom to be more visionary.

This is where Washington comes in. The federal government is the primary funder of university research; corporations are part of this ecosystem, but they are generally inclined to support research geared to shorter-term results and relatively rapid commercialization.

The U.S. is unlikely to be the leader in advancing frontier technologies if the government does not invest now in enabling universities to undertake the use-inspired research that will seed future innovations. Congress recognized that in the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which pledged to significantly increase the U.S. investment in science over the next five years.

Unfortunately, it is a pledge that remains unfulfilled. While the CHIPS law provided actual funding to help underwrite the cost of new factories and the shorter-range, university-industry research needed to secure near-term success, for the scientific work that will feed future breakthroughs, Congress provided nothing more than an IOU.

That can be corrected right now. Congress is currently preparing to vote on the omnibus spending bill, which includes initial funding to start making good on the pledge. It should take this opportunity to provide a downpayment on the funding needed to retain U.S. scientific leadership. In the scope of the federal budget, that funding is relatively small — but it would have an outsized impact: To protect future U.S. prosperity and national security, this is the moment to invest in the research to create the next generations of semiconductors and other pioneering technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing (both of which depend on advanced chips).

The competition to be the leader in creating the next generations of advanced technologies is ours to lose. The U.S. has most of the world’s top research universities, the leading semiconductor design and equipment companies, reviving interest in technology and manufacturing and — equally important — a growing realization among policymakers of how much is at stake.

What’s still needed now is the actual investment in the far-reaching research critical to taking full advantage of these strengths — the fuel to drive this powerful engine of American ingenuity.  Congress can act now to start ensuring that the U.S. has the complete set of policies and the funding on board to regain and retain its winning spot in the race for semiconductor leadership for decades to come.

Rafael Reif is the president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package

The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Congress sends $1.7T funding package to Biden

Congress is heading out for the rest of the year after putting a bow on a $1.7 trillion government funding bill this afternoon. We’ll also look at the latest on the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, why Democrats released former President Trump’s tax returns and more. But first, what do you think of Obama’s list…
The Hill

Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk

Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste.  The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
The Hill

The immigration chaos we speak of is the chaos we created

Immigration should be a priority for Congress. Yet, this year, migration management has defaulted to the hands of the courts as Congress stalls to legislate. All the while, the communities at the heart of these turbulent fluctuations in U.S. immigration policy (or lack thereof) face oppression and inhumanity daily. In October, the 5th U.S. Circuit…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns

After years of fighting for Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got a hold of them and released them to the public through two congressional reports published this week. But Democrats stress their decision was not about Trump himself but rather about oversight of the IRS and about the U.S. tax system more broadly —…
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Republican Jewish group calls on incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos to answer questions about heritage

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said on Wednesday that it was inquiring into allegations against Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), including that he fabricated claims about his Jewish heritage. The organization’s CEO Matt Brooks said he reached out directly to the congressman-elect’s office after news outlets raised questions about Santos’s maternal grandparents, who he claimed fled…
The Hill

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s Fulton County regarding…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday.    And it looks like his savior may be independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.),…
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The…
The Hill

Is Trump now forced to run third-party?

At a certain point, all decisions and election chances in politics come down to basic math. No matter how some consultants, pollsters or campaign managers may attempt to complicate the process to justify their fees or salaries paid by a candidate or company, it still comes down to this: Does the math finish on the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Why you should be careful with that eggnog

Story at a glance Correction: This post has been updated to reflect that chickens in the U.S. are also vaccinated. It’s that time of year when drinking heart-stoppingly creamy eggnog at all times of day is — almost — acceptable.   While eggnog is the traditional go-to holiday drink in many U.S. households, there are some risks with…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Northern Virginia sheriff ends voluntary cooperation agreement with ICE

The Arlington County sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that it has ended its voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriff Beth Arthur said her office will no longer recognize any “voluntary requests” from ICE and will not contact the agency about releases from its facility, starting on Tuesday.  “I am extremely passionate…
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Hill

McConnell calls Trump ‘diminished,’ vows to find ‘quality’ Senate candidates in 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said former President Trump’s political power is “diminished” following his endorsed candidates’ lackluster performance in the midterm elections and vowed to find “quality” candidates for Senate races in 2024. “Here’s what I think has changed: I think the former president’s political clout has diminished,” McConnell said in an interview…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday.…
The Hill

The Hill

823K+
Followers
92K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy