Pusha T Says He’s No Longer President of G.O.O.D. Music, Distances Himself From Kanye West
Pusha T is no longer affiliated with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label in any way. Today (Dec. 19), Push revealed in an exclusive cover story interview with XXL that not only is he no longer president of Ye's record company, but he's not associated with the label at all. The...
Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Be Home for Christmas
Meek Mill is bringing plenty of smiles to families this holiday season. The Philadelphia rapper recently paid bail for 20 incarcerated women so they could be home with their families for Christmas. According to a Fox29.com report, published on Saturday (Dec. 24), Meek Mill, the co-founder of his social justice...
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper back in the summer of 2020. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Candace Owens weighed in on the situation in a segment of her podcast, which she shared...
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloe Kardashian’s Father, Calls Kris Jenner ‘A Cute Girl’
Khloe Kardashian is the third daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, but for years, conspiracy theorists have discussed the possibility that her real father could be O.J. Simpson. On Sunday (Dec. 18), Simpson appeared on the Full Send podcast to set the record straight on the long-standing...
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
GloRilla Defends Decision to Hire Personal Assistant for $550 a Week
GloRilla is adamantly defending her decision to hire a personal assistant for $550 per week. On Monday (Dec. 19), GloRilla responded via Twitter to the continuous stream of backlash she's been facing as a result of publicly offering weekly pay of only $550 to a person willing to become her personal assistant. The defense of the seemingly low payment amount for what would likely be a strenuous job followed a tweet GloRilla published on Sunday (Dec. 18), in which the "Tomorrow 2" spitter expressed a sense of sorrow she feels after having been dragged across social media in recent days.
Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikToker ‘Doggface’ Arrested
Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca, most famously known for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s song "Dreams" in a viral TikTok video, was arrested for possession of marijuana. As reported by TMZ, Apodaca was initially stopped by Idaho State Police due to an expired registration tag on his Chevy Silverado. As...
Lil Wayne Sued for $500,000 by Chef Who Claims She Was Fired Over Alleged Family Emergency – Report
Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by a former personal chef over wrongful termination. TMZ published a report yesterday (Dec. 21) that stated Wayne's former chef, Morghan Medlock, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy claiming that she was fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats
You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People. Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first...
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
