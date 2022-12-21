ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report

Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne

Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
GloRilla Defends Decision to Hire Personal Assistant for $550 a Week

GloRilla is adamantly defending her decision to hire a personal assistant for $550 per week. On Monday (Dec. 19), GloRilla responded via Twitter to the continuous stream of backlash she's been facing as a result of publicly offering weekly pay of only $550 to a person willing to become her personal assistant. The defense of the seemingly low payment amount for what would likely be a strenuous job followed a tweet GloRilla published on Sunday (Dec. 18), in which the "Tomorrow 2" spitter expressed a sense of sorrow she feels after having been dragged across social media in recent days.
Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikToker ‘Doggface’ Arrested

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca, most famously known for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s song "Dreams" in a viral TikTok video, was arrested for possession of marijuana. As reported by TMZ, Apodaca was initially stopped by Idaho State Police due to an expired registration tag on his Chevy Silverado. As...
Lil Wayne Sued for $500,000 by Chef Who Claims She Was Fired Over Alleged Family Emergency – Report

Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by a former personal chef over wrongful termination. TMZ published a report yesterday (Dec. 21) that stated Wayne's former chef, Morghan Medlock, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy claiming that she was fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
