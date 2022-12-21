GloRilla is adamantly defending her decision to hire a personal assistant for $550 per week. On Monday (Dec. 19), GloRilla responded via Twitter to the continuous stream of backlash she's been facing as a result of publicly offering weekly pay of only $550 to a person willing to become her personal assistant. The defense of the seemingly low payment amount for what would likely be a strenuous job followed a tweet GloRilla published on Sunday (Dec. 18), in which the "Tomorrow 2" spitter expressed a sense of sorrow she feels after having been dragged across social media in recent days.

