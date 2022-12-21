ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in after school bus rolls over in Calhoun County

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoVvJ_0jqIjRW200

LEE TWP. — Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a school bus overturned in Lee Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the rollover crash west of Battle Creek at 23 Mile Road and R Drive North about 3 p.m. Tuesday involving a Dean Transportation school bus and a passenger vehicle.

Police arrived to find several occupants, including children, inside the overturned school bus. All occupants were safely removed from bus with the help of emergency personnel, police said. The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was also safely removed from their vehicle.

The driver of the school bus and a child from the bus were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and transported to the nearest hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The children aboard the school bus were Calhoun Intermediate School District students who attend programming at Marshall Public Schools, Marshall officials confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

