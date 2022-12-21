ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Gilda’s Club hosting yoga workshop Jan. 10

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Yoga has been practiced by thousands of people for centuries for its physical, mental and emotional benefits. If you’ve never tried yoga but have wondered and always wanted to try it, Gilda’s Club has the perfect workshop to try it.

They’re hosting a free workshop called “Why Do Yoga? Benefits of Yoga Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, January 10 from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 West Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport. Chair Yoga instructor Kelly Craft, LVCYT, will cover the benefits of yoga, what to expect from a Gilda’s Club’s yoga session, demonstrate what the poses look like and answer any questions you have. Yoga is for everyone and poses can be tailored to any comfort and ability level.

For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here . RSVP is required for this workshop.

