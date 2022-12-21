Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
utv44.com
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile sees higher demand for beds with cold weather
Waterfront Rescue Mission says during these temperatures, they're keeping the building open all day until it gets a bit warmer so that anyone in need of some warmth can have some.
utv44.com
USA Today ranks Bellingrath Gardens and Home's holiday light display #9 in nation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- Belligrath Gardens and Home's "Magic Christmas in Lights" holiday display has been ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, according to USA Today. Belligrath Gardens' holiday display ranked #9 on USA Today's Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
Customers recognize Spanish Fort store employee for hard work, attitude
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Customers of Build-A-Bear in Spanish Fort wanted to show their appreciation for an employee who they say has gone above and beyond to make them feel welcome in the store this week. Jennifer Pratschner contacted WKRG News 5 after hearing about the experiences Monday at the Eastern Shore Centre Build-A-Bear […]
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
thebamabuzz.com
Storybook Castle in Fairhope named most wish-listed Airbnb in Alabama by Men’s Journal
Love to travel, but aren’t a fan of hotel stays? Airbnbs are the perfect solution. Even better—Alabama has some of the best around. Honest! Men’s Journal recently released its list for “The 50 Most Wish-listed Airbnbs in Every State” and Fairhope’s Storybook Castle made the list. Read on to learn about this fairytale escape and more around the state.
WALA-TV FOX10
Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Cities on the Eastern Shore braced for the arctic blast by taking some necessary precautions. City parks and piers in Fairhope and Daphne turned off their water to prevent any pipes from bursting. Fairhope posting “restrooms closed” signs on the pier, weatherizing facilities and shutting off...
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
WALA-TV FOX10
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Brent Lane Burger King
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Brentwood Shopping Center Mall Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the Burger King on 15 Brent Lane around 9 a.m. after a smoke alarm was set off. According to firefighters, the building was evacuated while...
City of Fairhope prepping for cold weather
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cold weather is forcing the City of Fairhope to close several facilities this week. Beginning Friday restrooms at city parks and on the Fairhope Municipal Pier will be closed. All restroom facilities are expected to reopen Monday, Dec. 26. We’re told all water will be shut off in these areas to […]
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three pedestrians struck at Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road intersection
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road. The victims were transported to the hospital and are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download...
