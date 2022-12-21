Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Tulsa offensive tackle transfer commits to Auburn
Auburn is bolstering one of its biggest positions of need with one of the top offensive tackles in the transfer portal. Former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade committed to Auburn on Friday, providing some much-needed experience to the exterior of the Tigers’ offensive line for 2023. Wade is rated as a four-star transfer prospect, according to 247Sports, which has him listed as the No. 5 transfer offensive lineman in the market this cycle and the No. 2 offensive tackle transfer.
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
Joseph Goodman: Cadillac inspired Auburn with powerful message
Cadillac Williams said something to me after the Iron Bowl that’s worth repeating this holiday season. “Anything that comes from love is going to prosper,” he said. That seems like a message worth remembering this time of year, and every year after this one. Williams was Auburn’s interim football coach for four weeks in November, and during that time his authentic style of leadership inspired Auburn’s struggling team to finish the season with a strong effort. It was so much more than that, though. For everything Williams represented as Auburn’s head coach, and his ability to turn a difficult time for Auburn into a boon for the university, Williams is an easy choice for Alabama’s 2022 sportsperson of the year.
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal
Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together. The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been the best...
Blake Barnett on how it went wrong at Alabama, reflects on relationships with Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin
Blake Barnett recently opened up about why it didn’t work out for him at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. In 2016, the quarterback grabbed headlines when he transferred four games into the season. “It was probably the least politically correct thing I could’ve...
Scarbinsky: Freeze warning in Auburn, but Tigers are light years behind their rivals
This is an opinion column. First impressions after the first day of college football’s December signing period (which needs to be abolished because of its unintended consequences, but that’s another screed for another day):. What did we learn? This Freeze warning wasn’t kidding. Hugh Freeze is a...
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Ivey visits Alabama prisons as state disputes DOJ allegations of cruel conditions
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
‘I’m so serious,’ laughing Alabama officer tells 82-year-old woman arrested for not paying trash bill
The Alabama police officer who arrested an 82-year-old woman last month for not paying her $77 trash bill can be heard laughing during the encounter in body cam footage released Thursday. “Ms. Menefield, we have a warrant for you,” the Valley officer tells Martha Louis Menefield in body cam video...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
