Auburn, AL

AL.com

Tulsa offensive tackle transfer commits to Auburn

Auburn is bolstering one of its biggest positions of need with one of the top offensive tackles in the transfer portal. Former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade committed to Auburn on Friday, providing some much-needed experience to the exterior of the Tigers’ offensive line for 2023. Wade is rated as a four-star transfer prospect, according to 247Sports, which has him listed as the No. 5 transfer offensive lineman in the market this cycle and the No. 2 offensive tackle transfer.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Cadillac inspired Auburn with powerful message

Cadillac Williams said something to me after the Iron Bowl that’s worth repeating this holiday season. “Anything that comes from love is going to prosper,” he said. That seems like a message worth remembering this time of year, and every year after this one. Williams was Auburn’s interim football coach for four weeks in November, and during that time his authentic style of leadership inspired Auburn’s struggling team to finish the season with a strong effort. It was so much more than that, though. For everything Williams represented as Auburn’s head coach, and his ability to turn a difficult time for Auburn into a boon for the university, Williams is an easy choice for Alabama’s 2022 sportsperson of the year.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings

Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Ivey visits Alabama prisons as state disputes DOJ allegations of cruel conditions

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

