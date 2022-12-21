Cadillac Williams said something to me after the Iron Bowl that’s worth repeating this holiday season. “Anything that comes from love is going to prosper,” he said. That seems like a message worth remembering this time of year, and every year after this one. Williams was Auburn’s interim football coach for four weeks in November, and during that time his authentic style of leadership inspired Auburn’s struggling team to finish the season with a strong effort. It was so much more than that, though. For everything Williams represented as Auburn’s head coach, and his ability to turn a difficult time for Auburn into a boon for the university, Williams is an easy choice for Alabama’s 2022 sportsperson of the year.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO