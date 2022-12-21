ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore Sports Network

Big Girls Basketball Wins By St. Rose and Toms River North

FAST START PROPELS ST. ROSE PAST MANASQUAN By Nick Lowe. In one of the biggest rivalries in the Shore that had former stars from both schools sitting courtside, we saw #3 St. Rose defeat #2 Manasquan 45-33 to take early control of C North. St. Rose got out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.
MANASQUAN, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Signs 21 Players to 2023 Recruiting Class

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced the recruiting class for 2023 with 21 new faces to the football program. Eight different states were represented in the draft class, and six of the players were from New Jersey, according to a press release issued by the university. The six New Jersey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The South River Police Department has issued a traffic alert for motorists on CR-535 today. The outermost lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge (County Road 535) between South River and Sayreville have been closed to traffic as a result of tidal flooding. In each direction, the inner lanes are currently passable. The water is expected to recede shortly. No further closures are anticipated. Motorists should anticipate delays in the area and plan an alternative route. As of this time, no closures are anticipated during this evening’s high tide however, if it becomes necessary, updates will be The post Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Trenton café lauded as local favorite

Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Ready To Handle Storm

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm as it approaches Ocean County. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office has staged high water vehicles and other resources in Toms River and at the Ocean County Southern Resource Center in Stafford Township for a timely response should they be necessary.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy