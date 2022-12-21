SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The South River Police Department has issued a traffic alert for motorists on CR-535 today. The outermost lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge (County Road 535) between South River and Sayreville have been closed to traffic as a result of tidal flooding. In each direction, the inner lanes are currently passable. The water is expected to recede shortly. No further closures are anticipated. Motorists should anticipate delays in the area and plan an alternative route. As of this time, no closures are anticipated during this evening’s high tide however, if it becomes necessary, updates will be The post Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.

SOUTH RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO