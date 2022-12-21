Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
HS Boys Basketball Notebook: Four CVC teams off to unbeaten starts through first full week
Through the first full week of the high school boys basketball season with holiday tournaments on tap, the Colonial Valley Conference features four unbeaten teams. Trenton, Notre Dame and Hightstown are off to 4-0 starts atop the Colonial Division. Ewing is 3-0 in the Valley Division. Robbinsville and Hamilton West...
Big Girls Basketball Wins By St. Rose and Toms River North
FAST START PROPELS ST. ROSE PAST MANASQUAN By Nick Lowe. In one of the biggest rivalries in the Shore that had former stars from both schools sitting courtside, we saw #3 St. Rose defeat #2 Manasquan 45-33 to take early control of C North. St. Rose got out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Friday Scoreboard, 12/23/22
Senior Josh Michigan scored a game-high 22 points and the Mustangs (3-0, 2-0) held off a sizable rally by the Raiders (0-4, 0-2) to hold on for their third straight win to open the season. Seniors Dylan Russell and Manny Vargas each scored 12 points to lead Toms River East,...
Middletown South graduate Cranwell takes reins as Eagles’ coach
MIDDLETOWN — There has been a changing of the guard for the Middletown South High School girls basketball program for the 2022-23 season. Middletown South graduate Meghan Cranwell, who played for the Eagles, has taken the reins as the team’s head coach. Former coach Tom Brennan is now an assistant coach with the squad.
Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
Rutgers Signs 21 Players to 2023 Recruiting Class
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced the recruiting class for 2023 with 21 new faces to the football program. Eight different states were represented in the draft class, and six of the players were from New Jersey, according to a press release issued by the university. The six New Jersey...
Sarah Rusher of Point Pleasant Boro named Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Sarah Rusher of Point Pleasant Boro as the Student of the Week. Ranked first in her class she has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and is an AP Scholar with Honor. Sarah is in the honors band,...
Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge
SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The South River Police Department has issued a traffic alert for motorists on CR-535 today. The outermost lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge (County Road 535) between South River and Sayreville have been closed to traffic as a result of tidal flooding. In each direction, the inner lanes are currently passable. The water is expected to recede shortly. No further closures are anticipated. Motorists should anticipate delays in the area and plan an alternative route. As of this time, no closures are anticipated during this evening’s high tide however, if it becomes necessary, updates will be The post Flooding shuts down outer lanes on Veterans Memorial Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Strong winds knock tree into Long Branch home
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Trenton café lauded as local favorite
Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Ocean County Ready To Handle Storm
OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm as it approaches Ocean County. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office has staged high water vehicles and other resources in Toms River and at the Ocean County Southern Resource Center in Stafford Township for a timely response should they be necessary.
Winds gusts at Manasquan inlet as temperatures dip below freezing
News 12 Storm Team Meteorologists say these are the coldest temperatures recorded on Christmas Eve since the year 2000.
Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ
You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Shore communities see water rescues, street flooding following heavy overnight rain
According to Manasquan fire officials, six people were pulled from their homes due to flooding Friday morning. One home had as much as a foot of water inside.
Jersey Central Power & Light crews equipped for strong winds In Union Beach
JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig says they have increased their staff and gathered all their equipment in preparation for whatever the weather has in store.
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Joint
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From crispy fried chicken to slow-cooked barbecue, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of New Jersey, look no further than this small hidden gem in Hammonton.
