2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Premium Spirits To Give, Serve & Receive
It’s time to start shopping for holiday gifts, as well as stock your home bar for the holiday parties. We’ve been busy drinking, um, I mean researching, premium spirits for our spirits gift guide and have discovered some great spirits for any occasion. Rum is a staple in...
Stay Warm With Kraken’s Cozy Holiday Cocktails
Tis the season for entertaining, company parties, and holiday cocktails. One of my favorite parts of holiday parties is discovering new cocktails. Almost everyone has had eggnog at least once, but have you had Kraken eggnog? And apple cider is one of my fall favorites, I love discovering new ways to ‘spike’ it.
Woman surprises niece, nephews for Christmas by posing as ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ on 10-foot high ledge
A Colorado woman may deserve an award for “best aunt” after surprising her niece and nephews for Christmas in true, festive fashion. Aunt Alex and her sister-in-law, Lauren, told Fox News Digital that they’ve always loved surprising their family in some way, and Alex’s most recent visit was no exception. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a well-loved tradition in Lauren’s home, so they used it for inspiration as Aunt Alex posed just like the “magical” Christmas doll The two women, who requested their surname be omitted for privacy reasons, said they created and executed the prank in 30 minutes. “It just came to us. It seemed...
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Take Her Kids To Museum On Christmas Eve: Photo
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending some quality time with Zooey’s kids this Christmas Eve! The adorable couple — who are going into their fourth Christmas together — was spotted taking Zooey’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, to Los Angeles’ LACMA art museum on Dec. 24. They were accompanied by Zooey’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.
Focus Daily News: 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, Something For Everyone
This year we’re doing things a little differently. Instead of separate gift guides based on age and interest, we’re doing one BIG gift guide with categories. No matter the format, we hope you’ll continue to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, friends, employees, etc. Gifts...
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Inspiration
Rushing to finish your Christmas shopping? Here are two recent finds that could make your shopping easier and faster. True Energy Socks. I received three pairs of these colorful socks to try just prior to taking an airplane trip to Harlingen in South Texas. Not a very long flight from DFW, but we had to leave early that morning. I didn’t get much sleep the night before, so I opted to wear a pair of the True Energy socks.
