Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police
Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
nccpdnews.com
NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN
(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
2 dead after head-on collision in central Pa.
Two men were killed Thursday when a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway and collided head-on with another vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving east on the 6800 block of Division Highway in Caenarvon Township when he crossed into westbound traffic around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Chester County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Chester County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting
MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home
Philadelphia police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a body was found in a freezer box.
'BAH HUMBURGLAR': Serial Thief Sought In Kennett Square
Authorities in Chester County are looking for a man they call the "Bah Humburglar." Kennett Square police said the suspect broke into a locker and stole a wallet on Friday, Dec. 16 on the 100 block of Race Street, which is where the YMCA is located. He returned later that...
North Philly Resident Shoots Robber Climbing Through Window, Cops Say
A north Philadelphia store resident sent a would-be thief to the hospital early on Thursday, Dec. 22, police say. The suspect climbed into a window of a building on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice. Once inside, the resident shot him. The...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m. According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
