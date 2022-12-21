ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Comeback

Leafs’ defenseman thanks fans for support after ‘unspeakable tragedy’ struck his family and others

On Sunday in Vaughan, Ontario, a mass shooter killed five people and wounded one other victim. One of the victims fatally wounded was Vittorio Panza, the maternal grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs‘ defenseman Victor Mete. Mete put out his first statement since that shooting Thursday night, thanking fans for all the support he had received, Read more... The post Leafs’ defenseman thanks fans for support after ‘unspeakable tragedy’ struck his family and others appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL

At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
NEWARK, NJ
The Comeback

John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best

Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

NHL REPORTEDLY RETURNING TO SWEDEN FOR 2023 GLOBAL SERIES

According to ESPN insider Kevin Weekes, there is a good chance that National Hockey League will be returning to Sweden for the 2023 edition of the Global Series. "Although not final & situation remains fluid ,I'm told there's a good chance that Sweden could be included as one of the host countries for @NHL Global Series games next season." Weekes said in a tweet on Friday.
markerzone.com

CAROLINA AND WASHINGTON UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES

On Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals unveiled their primary logos for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series. The game is set to be played on February 18th at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh (North Carolina). Originally, the Hurricanes were supposed to host the game in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NHL temporarily re-aligning the divisions for that season, the league decided to move the game to 2023.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT

Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NHL POSTPONES ANOTHER GAME DUE TO INCOMING WINTER STORM

Following Wednesday's announcement that the NHL was postponing Friday's game between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning due to an incoming winter storm, the league has decided to move a second game as well. On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced that Friday's game between the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

ALEX OVECHKIN SECURES #2 SPOT ON NHL'S ALL-TIME SCORING LIST

On Friday night, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin surpassed Gordie Howe (a.k.a. Mr. Hockey) on the NHL's all-time Goals leaderboard. Goals #801 and #802 not only helped the Capitals to a 4-1 win over Winnipeg, but it pulled Ovechkin within 92 goals of Wayne Gretzky's borderline unimaginable #894 goals. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

MARK SCHEIFELE GIVEN UNSPORTSMANLIKE PENALTY FOR SHOOTING PUCK AT A REF (VIDEO)

After a very close icing call that could have gone other way, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele let his frustrations get the best of him. Scheifele thought he beat out the icing call, but ultimately, the play was blown dead and the Jets forward then fired the puck in the direction of the referee, resulting in a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN TIES GORDIE HOWE FOR SECOND ALL-TIME FOR GOALS IN NHL HISTORY

Alexander Ovechkin has done it. The 37-year-old has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list with 801. The goal came late in the first period of Washington's game on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin skated into the Jets' zone and received a drop pass from Dylan Strome. He then fired the puck past Jets goaltender David Rittich to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

HOT MIC CAPTURES REF'S FUNNY MOMENT, TELLING CLAYTON KELLER TO WATCH HIS MOUTH

Amidst an era of NHL hockey in which referees have been criticized for being too sensitive about what players say, we got a hot mic moment on Wednesday night featuring one official poking fun. Clayton Keller took his second minor penalty of the night, and on his way to the...
NHL

NHL postpones 2 games scheduled for Friday because of weather

Lightning at Sabres, Red Wings at Senators each rescheduled. The NHL has postponed two games originally scheduled for Friday due to a forecast of severe winter weather. On Wednesday, the League announced the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo had been rescheduled for March 4. On Thursday, the NHL announced the game between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa was rescheduled for Feb. 27.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN

Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

IN RESPONSE TO BUNTING, DARCY TUCKER POSTS VIDEO OF WHEN HE GOT PUSHED AROUND BY REF (VIDEO)

It was the talk of the hockey world earlier this week. Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs was shoved into the penalty box by a referee who had apparently had enough of the antics that were happening on the ice. Many felt the official should be punished. That didn't happen. But a former Maple Leaf took to his Instagram account to show Bunting he isn't the first person to get shoved by a ref.

