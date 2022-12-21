It was the talk of the hockey world earlier this week. Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs was shoved into the penalty box by a referee who had apparently had enough of the antics that were happening on the ice. Many felt the official should be punished. That didn't happen. But a former Maple Leaf took to his Instagram account to show Bunting he isn't the first person to get shoved by a ref.

