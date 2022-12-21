Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO