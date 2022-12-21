Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Sulphur family celebrates holidays as ‘official’ family with adopted son
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Christmas tree is thoughtfully decorated, and presents are perfectly wrapped, but the Christmas holiday means more this year for one Sulphur family. “Over the course of that time, there was a lot of highs and lows. It wasn’t always an easy journey, but here we are today, and we are thankful for that,” said David Morris.
Lake Charles American Press
Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’
There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
Lake Charles American Press
50-year firefighter has no plan to retire
At 86 years old John LeBlanc has given many years of his life to serving his community and the Welsh Fire Department. As the oldest active member of the Welsh Fire Department, LeBlanc was recently honored for 50 years of service to the department. Fire Chief John Hall said LeBlanc...
Lake Charles American Press
Lights at Christmas: Southwest Louisiana is shining brightly this holiday season
Southwest Louisiana takes holiday cheer seriously. On a nightly basis throughout SWLA, merry and bright Christmas displays are lit up for families to visit. The cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur and DeRidder house some of the more festive displays. Civic Center and. Millennium Park. The City of Lake Charles promises...
Lake Charles American Press
U.S. Navy SCPO, Ret. Jesse Howard Deville
U.S. Navy, SCPO Ret. Jesse Howard Deville,93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home at Sage Oak Assisted Living, Lake Charles, La. Jesse leaves to honor his memory, his daughters, Claudette (John) Varnon of Bandera, Texas, along with Roxanne (Bernie) Barrilleaux, Alice (Terry) Bergeron, and Pattie Deville, all living in Lake Charles, La., and his son, Jesse R. (Dawn) Deville of Longville, La.
Lake Charles American Press
Gloria Dean Brown
Visitation for Gloria Dean Brown will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church, Pastor Alvin Brass. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Mrs. Brown departed this life Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas and New Year Holiday
Lake Charles Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas and New Year Holiday. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced its Christmas and New Year Holiday garbage pickup schedules. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022,...
KPLC TV
Homeless SWLA residents prepare for arctic blast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For most of us, the incoming cold weather is an inconvenience, but for some folks it’s a life or death situation. Homelessness is a way of life for some, like brother Napoleon Caesar, who was pushing his cart to the grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
KPLC TV
Cold weather resources, warming centers in SWLA
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A round of arctic air is beginning to make its way towards SWLA. We have a list of resources and warming centers for people who need shelter over the next few days. Keep up with the latest forecast HERE. Protecting your pets during cold weather.
KPLC TV
VIEWER POLL: Which KPLC employee wore the best Ugly Christmas Sweater?
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several years, the ugly sweater contest has firmly entrenched itself into American holiday tradition. Keeping up with that spirit, we at KPLC are bringing on the ugly!. We’re having an ugly sweater contest today, and we’re inviting our viewers to vote on...
KPLC TV
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
Lake Charles American Press
Wesley Joseph Cline
Wesley Joseph Cline, 47, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at a local hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born Sept. 24, 1975, to Raymond Allen Cline and Iris Mary Clophus Cline in San Diego, Calif. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 12 p.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Westlake, La., under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.
Lake Charles American Press
Bertice Gene Conner
Mr. Bertice “Bert” Gene Conner was born Dec. 11, 1945, in Tenaha, Texas. He passed from this life on Dec. 20, 2022, to go to his eternal home in Heaven. He was the youngest of five children born to the marriage of Drew Pierce and Callie Porter Conner. His older siblings were Gladys-Nell, Wandell, Kenneth and Maude. He graduated from Center High School and went on to travel all over the world with the U.S. Air Force serving as a crew chief from 1964 to 1967.
999ktdy.com
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Lake Charles American Press
Kinder to turn off water tonight to rebuild supply
The town of Kinder will be cutting off water from 9 p.m. tonight (Dec. 23) until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, to allow the Southwest Water District and town to build up their water supplies back up. Once the water is back on, the town will be under a boil...
Lake Charles American Press
Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight
Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
Water system in Eunice asking customers to conserve
Louisiana Water Company is asking customers in the City of Eunice service area conserve water as much as possible during the current freeze event.
Lake Charles American Press
Teacher Bryant Habetz: ‘We don’t need memorizers, we need thinkers and doers’
Ragley native Bryant Habetz, 35, took his interest in history and turned it into a fulfilling career in education. For the last 14 years, he has dedicated his time to educating local youth and furthering his career. Habetz first earned his Bachelor’s in History with a concentration in Secondary Education...
Lake Charles American Press
Recipe for success: Johns leads Iowa to historic season
After shifting career course from the kitchen to the gridiron, Iowa head coach Tommy Johns has put together a run of success, guiding a Yellow Jacket program that reached new heights this season with the first trip to the semifinal round of the playoffs in school history. The win makes...
