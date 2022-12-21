Read full article on original website
Westhampton Beach Winterfest 2022 Photos
Westhampton Beach’s Winterfest was more expansive than ever this year! With snowball fights on the Village Green, make-your-own pizza at Bambino’s, making cookies at Sydney’s, ornament and bookmark making at the library and live music, a professional ice sculptor and Santa taking pictures with pets at the local brewery, there was no shortage of fun all day long! Santa arrived that night via firetruck, and from there the festivities continued. With hot chocolate in hand, guests got to see the lighting of the tree and menorah, ending their night with a hot meal and drinks at Salt & Loft. It was truly a spectacular event.
Shelter Island Tree Lighting 2022 Photos
Shelter Island hosted their Christmas tree lighting this year, an event filled with music and caroling from teachers, students and Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves! With hot cocoa and homemade cookies provided, attendees stayed nice and warm on a cold night out as they celebrated the Shelter Island Police Department’s tree come to life with dazzling colors.
