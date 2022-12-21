Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
wdayradionow.com
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Two suffer smoke inhalation in Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An apartment building in south Fargo had to be evacuated in the bitter cold after a fire was reported in a unit on the third floor. Reports started coming in just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, at the Block 32 apartments, which are located at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Fire tears through bedroom of south Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were called to a home on 30 1/2th Avenue S around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through a second-floor window of the home when they arrived on the scene. The fire was put out in...
valleynewslive.com
VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police headquarters lobby closing early
(Fargo, ND) -- If you have any business you need to attend to at the Fargo Police Department's headquarters, you only have a few more hours to stop by. The Department tells us that the lobby at HQ will be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday. The early closure is due to meeting and training time for FPD records unit staff.
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic closed due to inclement weather
(Casselton, ND) -- Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Avenue North in Casselton, is closed Friday. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, please click here. Also, you're asked to please note...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”
One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Maple River Winery is up for sale
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners Greg and Susan Kempel are taking a step back from managing their Maple River Winery. They have put their business and the building up for sale. They had great success over the weekend at the Minn-Dak Market at West Acres in Fargo, ND...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
froggyweb.com
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
kfgo.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
kfgo.com
Xcel Energy warns customers of rising costs as natural gas demand increases
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — As cold weather across much of the U.S. affects production and demand for natural gas, Xcel Energy is urging their customers to consider conserving for the next few days. “We always want to be proactive and let our customers know when things like this happen, to...
