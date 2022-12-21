ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news8000.com

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news8000.com

As planet warms, ag scientists focus on roots of the problem

SAN JOSE, Calif. — To feed a hotter and drier planet, Stanford scientists are building a smarter plant. The team has genetically reprogrammed plants, nurtured in a laboratory chamber, to grow roots that are long or short, branched or slender — traits that change the ability to gather nutrients or water.
STANFORD, CA
news8000.com

More people have heart attacks during the holidays

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — More people have heart attacks around the holidays, than any other time of year. Heart experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say many factors play a role. Traveling, dietary changes, cold weather, and respiratory illness can all increase risk. They say this time of year can...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

ALERT NIGHT Due to Snow & Travel Impacts -Bill Graul

A potent winter storm will impact the region tonight through Saturday. This storm will have 3 phases and the first is periods of snow tonight. Expect about 3″ to 7″ of snow in most areas, perhaps some 8″ amounts… especially east. The snow will be dry and fluffy due to the cold air in place. It won’t be all that windy tonight with E to NW winds around 5-10 mph, but expect travel impacts due to snow covered roads. This is why tonight is an ALERT NIGHT. Please use caution if you must be out and about. Temps actually rise a bit through midnight, but then plunge close to zero by mid Thursday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
news8000.com

ALERT NIGHT: Another Windy & Very Cold Night in Store -Bill Graul

Strong low pressure continues to sit over the eastern Great Lakes. This, combined with high pressure just to our west, continues to cause strong NW winds across the region in the 15-30 mph range, with gusts of 40-45+ mph at times. This will continue to cause areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility… especially in the open/flat areas and across higher terrain and ridge tops. The greatest impacts will continue to be west of the Miss. River where a BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect through Saturday morning. The NWS has switched the Blizzard Warning to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY east of the river, as impacts won’t be as widespread.
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy