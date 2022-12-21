A potent winter storm will impact the region tonight through Saturday. This storm will have 3 phases and the first is periods of snow tonight. Expect about 3″ to 7″ of snow in most areas, perhaps some 8″ amounts… especially east. The snow will be dry and fluffy due to the cold air in place. It won’t be all that windy tonight with E to NW winds around 5-10 mph, but expect travel impacts due to snow covered roads. This is why tonight is an ALERT NIGHT. Please use caution if you must be out and about. Temps actually rise a bit through midnight, but then plunge close to zero by mid Thursday morning.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO