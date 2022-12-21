Read full article on original website
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like It Rips
Adding boost can only make the Z06 even wilder than before.
Carscoops
Dealer Asks $375,000 For 25-Mile ‘Used’ C8 Corvette Z06
A used-car dealer in Volo, IL has a very lightly used Chevrolet Corvette Z06 available right now. Of course, to pick it up you’ll need to be willing to fork over $375,000. That’s right, this ‘used’ C8 Corvette Z06 costs more than a Ferrari 296 GTB.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Carscoops
Driven: The McLaren Artura Gives You 671 Reasons To Love Its Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
The effects of climate change can be seen throughout the American southwest, but the striking visuals of Lake Mead really put things into perspective. This summer, NASA’s Earth Observatory noted water levels fell to their lowest point since 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time. The dramatic drop is etched into the rock as a white line marks where the water level used to be.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Aimgain Brings Out The New Toyota Crown’s Sportier Sedan Side
The new Toyota Crown debuted back in July as a sort of “missing link” vehicle between a sedan and an SUV. Marketed towards those who want the driving experience of a large sedan but the practicality and ease-of-entry of an SUV, the Crown doesn’t really lean heavily to one side or the other. Enter tuning company Aimgain, whose latest body kit for the car attempts to bring out its sportier sedan DNA.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey dials up the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R to 1,000 hp
Ford's new 2023 F-150 Raptor R offers plenty of performance straight out of the box, but Hennessey Performance Engineering plans to dial things up a notch. The Texan tuner on Tuesday announced the new VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade, which will boost output to a hypercar-worthy 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. Final numbers will be announced closer to the debut in early 2023.
Top Speed
Check Out The World’s Most Powerful Sportbike (From The Late ‘90s)
Back in the 1990s, the sportbike class was all the hype, and every manufacturer was trying to "change the game" with its superbikes. Honda debuted the CBR900RR with a then-incredible 400-pound weight, and Ducati introduced the WSBK-dominant 916. But it was Yamaha that set the record straight with its 1998 YZF-R1. Not only did it kickstart Team Blue’s still successful R-lineup, but it became the most powerful superbike at the time, beating all its rivals.
Carscoops
This Is The 500th Bespoke Vehicle From Bentley’s Mulliner Division This Year
Bentley’s exclusive Mulliner division has ended 2022 by unveiling a one-of-one Flying Spur S Hybrid, the 500th vehicle commissioned and built through Mulliner this year. The Mulliner Design team operates in the automaker’s styling studio and allows customers to order their new Bentley models with unique finishes and features not ordinarily available. Mulliner has also been responsible for producing the special Batur and the Blower Continuation Series.
Carscoops
Lexus Makes The Old RC And RC F Feel A Touch More Modern In Japan For 2023
Lexus has made a series of minor updates to Japanese market the 2023 RC and RC F as the two models enter their 10th year in production. These changes begin with the fitment of new hub bolts for the wheels of both the RC and RC F, something that Lexus says helps to improve steering performance and reduces unsprung mass. Additionally, alterations have been made to the characteristics of the AVS and EPS systems to further improve steering stability and ride comfort.
Autoblog
Microlino reboots bubble car with electric model
ZURICH — Two Swiss brothers are seeking to put their country back on the carmaking map by reviving a 1950s motoring classic with an electric twist. Oliver and Merlin Ouboter have launched a new version of the micro car, modeled on BMW's Isetta bubble car, this time with four wheels, not three.
Carscoops
2020 Porsche Taycan Owners Can Now Halve Their Home Top-Up Times With Retrofit Charger
The Porsche Taycan might be one of the fastest EVs around, but there’s one thing about it that’s definitely not speedy, at least not on the early cars from 2020. If you only have access to a level 2 AC charger rather than a super-fast DC charger, topping up the battery can take an age.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
