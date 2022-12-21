ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Dealer Asks $375,000 For 25-Mile ‘Used’ C8 Corvette Z06

A used-car dealer in Volo, IL has a very lightly used Chevrolet Corvette Z06 available right now. Of course, to pick it up you’ll need to be willing to fork over $375,000. That’s right, this ‘used’ C8 Corvette Z06 costs more than a Ferrari 296 GTB.
VOLO, IL
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump

Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered

We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Carscoops

Driven: The McLaren Artura Gives You 671 Reasons To Love Its Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The effects of climate change can be seen throughout the American southwest, but the striking visuals of Lake Mead really put things into perspective. This summer, NASA’s Earth Observatory noted water levels fell to their lowest point since 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time. The dramatic drop is etched into the rock as a white line marks where the water level used to be.
Carscoops

Aimgain Brings Out The New Toyota Crown’s Sportier Sedan Side

The new Toyota Crown debuted back in July as a sort of “missing link” vehicle between a sedan and an SUV. Marketed towards those who want the driving experience of a large sedan but the practicality and ease-of-entry of an SUV, the Crown doesn’t really lean heavily to one side or the other. Enter tuning company Aimgain, whose latest body kit for the car attempts to bring out its sportier sedan DNA.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever

Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
MotorAuthority

Hennessey dials up the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R to 1,000 hp

Ford's new 2023 F-150 Raptor R offers plenty of performance straight out of the box, but Hennessey Performance Engineering plans to dial things up a notch. The Texan tuner on Tuesday announced the new VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade, which will boost output to a hypercar-worthy 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. Final numbers will be announced closer to the debut in early 2023.
Top Speed

Check Out The World’s Most Powerful Sportbike (From The Late ‘90s)

Back in the 1990s, the sportbike class was all the hype, and every manufacturer was trying to "change the game" with its superbikes. Honda debuted the CBR900RR with a then-incredible 400-pound weight, and Ducati introduced the WSBK-dominant 916. But it was Yamaha that set the record straight with its 1998 YZF-R1. Not only did it kickstart Team Blue’s still successful R-lineup, but it became the most powerful superbike at the time, beating all its rivals.
Carscoops

This Is The 500th Bespoke Vehicle From Bentley’s Mulliner Division This Year

Bentley’s exclusive Mulliner division has ended 2022 by unveiling a one-of-one Flying Spur S Hybrid, the 500th vehicle commissioned and built through Mulliner this year. The Mulliner Design team operates in the automaker’s styling studio and allows customers to order their new Bentley models with unique finishes and features not ordinarily available. Mulliner has also been responsible for producing the special Batur and the Blower Continuation Series.
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

Lexus Makes The Old RC And RC F Feel A Touch More Modern In Japan For 2023

Lexus has made a series of minor updates to Japanese market the 2023 RC and RC F as the two models enter their 10th year in production. These changes begin with the fitment of new hub bolts for the wheels of both the RC and RC F, something that Lexus says helps to improve steering performance and reduces unsprung mass. Additionally, alterations have been made to the characteristics of the AVS and EPS systems to further improve steering stability and ride comfort.
Autoblog

Microlino reboots bubble car with electric model

ZURICH — Two Swiss brothers are seeking to put their country back on the carmaking map by reviving a 1950s motoring classic with an electric twist. Oliver and Merlin Ouboter have launched a new version of the micro car, modeled on BMW's Isetta bubble car, this time with four wheels, not three.
MotorTrend Magazine

Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine

When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.

