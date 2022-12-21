ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robotic therapy pets give elderly patients a new leash on life at hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Many hospitals use cuddly, lovable therapy animals to help patients in their recovery but, as a rule, those pets don’t arrive in a box. “We had real animals that came around for a while but they’re only here for a few hours a week,” said Annelie Nilsson, clinical nurse specialist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
As planet warms, ag scientists focus on roots of the problem

SAN JOSE, Calif. — To feed a hotter and drier planet, Stanford scientists are building a smarter plant. The team has genetically reprogrammed plants, nurtured in a laboratory chamber, to grow roots that are long or short, branched or slender — traits that change the ability to gather nutrients or water.
STANFORD, CA
Five women covertly steal safe from grocery store

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter. The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

