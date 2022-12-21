Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTRY WEATHER MAKES A RETURN SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT A low pressure clipper system will move southeast across the region on Sunday. This area of low pressure will spread snow across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota where 1 to 3 inches are possible. On the back side of this low, strong northwest winds with gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected across central South Dakota, with impacts from blowing snow likely. Warmer temperatures in the 30s across central South Dakota on Sunday may limit blowing snow for some areas, but for others who remain colder, limited visibility will become an issue.

BIG STONE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO