Wind Chill Advisory issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Washington WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Burnett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Burnett WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chisago, Goodhue, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Chisago; Goodhue; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Price; Sawyer; Washburn WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Central St. Louis and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 13:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WINTRY WEATHER MAKES A RETURN SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT A low pressure clipper system will move southeast across the region on Sunday. This area of low pressure will spread snow across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota where 1 to 3 inches are possible. On the back side of this low, strong northwest winds with gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected across central South Dakota, with impacts from blowing snow likely. Warmer temperatures in the 30s across central South Dakota on Sunday may limit blowing snow for some areas, but for others who remain colder, limited visibility will become an issue.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until noon CST today. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
