Wind Chill Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Faribault, Freeborn, Kandiyohi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carver, Douglas, McLeod, Meeker, Pope, Rice, Scott, Stearns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carver; Douglas; McLeod; Meeker; Pope; Rice; Scott; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Todd; Wright WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Douglas County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 13:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WINTRY WEATHER MAKES A RETURN SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT A low pressure clipper system will move southeast across the region on Sunday. This area of low pressure will spread snow across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota where 1 to 3 inches are possible. On the back side of this low, strong northwest winds with gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected across central South Dakota, with impacts from blowing snow likely. Warmer temperatures in the 30s across central South Dakota on Sunday may limit blowing snow for some areas, but for others who remain colder, limited visibility will become an issue.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Union; Wapello; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Another Night of Bitter Cold Wind Chills .Although it will not be as extreme as the past few nights, the combination of brisk northwest winds and bitter cold temperatures will drive wind chills down into the 20 to 30 below zero range again tonight and into early Christmas Day. WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below. * WHERE...All but far southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
