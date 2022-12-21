Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO