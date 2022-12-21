Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Burnett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Burnett WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Washington WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0